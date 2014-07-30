(Corrects spot gold price in paragraph 2)
* Central bank reaffirms no rush to raise interest rates
* Traders largely shrug off Fed statement
* U.S. economy expands 4 percent in second quarter
By Akane Otani and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 30 Gold futures ended
lower on Wednesday, but traders largely shrugged off a statement
from the Federal Reserve hinting the U.S. central bank was in no
rush to hike interest rates, which would reduce appetite for the
precious metal.
Spot gold maintained earlier losses and was down 0.2
percent at $1,295.79 an ounce by 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT), below
the previous close of $1,298.10. Prices were under pressure
throughout much of the session after quarterly U.S. economic
growth accelerated more than expected.
Following a two-day meeting that ended on Wednesday, Fed
policymakers reiterated concerns about slack in the labor market
and reaffirmed it will not hurry to raise rates.
Higher rates would encourage investors to withdraw money
from non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. The metal hit
record highs after the Fed slashed rates in the wake of the
financial crisis.
The central bank pressed ahead with a plan to wind down its
bond-buying stimulus, in line with market expectations. It has
typically cut $10 billion from its monthly bond-buying program
at each recent policy meeting.
"The bottom line continues to reflect the idea that rates
will probably remain low for an extended period," said Bill
O'Neill, managing partner at LOGIC Advisors.
Even so, expectations remain that the Fed will tighten
policy later in the year and threaten to pressure gold, O'Neill
said.
In earlier trade, prices fell on a report that U.S. gross
domestic product expanded at a 4.0 percent annual rate in the
second quarter, compared with economists' consensus forecast for
3.0 percent growth.
U.S. gold futures closed down $3.40, or 0.3 percent,
at $1,294.90 an ounce.
The metal was headed for a 2 percent monthly loss after a
gain of around 6 percent in June, when international political
tensions prompted risk-averse investors to seek gold.
The dollar maintained gains after the Fed statement. It had
climbed after the unexpected jump in U.S. economic growth
overshadowed a weak report on the labor market.
Signs of economic recovery could eventually weaken
investors' appetite for gold because it does not bear interest.
Low volumes muffled dramatic price reactions, said James
Steel, chief precious metals analyst for HSBC.
The next big focus will be the release of July non-farm
payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to signal further
that the world's biggest economy is on a steady recovery path.
Spot silver was up 0.2 percent to $20.55 an ounce.
Platinum rose 0.1 percent to $1,474.40 an ounce, and
palladium gained 0.02 percent to $875.40 an ounce.
Markets were also keeping an eye on whether tensions would
worsen in the Middle East and Ukraine after the European Union
and the United States announced further sanctions on Tuesday
against Russia.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and
Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Keiron Henderson,
Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)