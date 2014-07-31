SINGAPORE, July 31 Gold held overnight losses to trade below $1,300 an ounce on Thursday and looked likely to extend declines to a fourth day as optimism over U.S. economic growth curbed safe-haven appetite for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday reaffirmed it was in no rush to raise interest rates, even as it upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy and expressed some comfort that inflation was moving up toward its target. * After a two-day meeting, Fed policymakers took note of both faster economic growth and a decline in the unemployment rate, but expressed concern about remaining slack in the labor market. * Data on Wednesday also showed that the U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter as consumers stepped up spending and businesses restocked. Gross domestic product expanded at a 4 percent annual rate after shrinking at a revised 2.1 percent pace in the first quarter. * Investors will now turn their attention to U.S. jobs data due on Friday. * Geopolitical developments were also eyed, as Israeli shelling killed at least 15 Palestinians sheltering in a U.N.-run school and another 17 near a street market on Wednesday, with no ceasefire in sight after more than three weeks of fighting. * Russia fought back over new U.S. and EU sanctions imposed over Ukraine even as G7 leaders warned of further steps, while Ukraine's government accused pro-Russian rebels of placing land mines near the site of a crashed Malaysian airliner to prevent a proper investigation. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar held gains against a basket of major currencies while U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Wednesday after the Fed raised its assessment of the U.S. economy while reiterating it is in no hurry to increase interest rates. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales June 0645 France Consumer spending June 0645 France Producer prices June 0755 Germany Unemployment rate July 0900 Euro zone Inflation July 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI July PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.2 0.5 0.04 Spot silver 20.55 -0.04 -0.19 Spot platinum 1472.75 -0.15 -0.01 Spot palladium 877.55 1.55 0.18 Comex gold 1295.1 0.2 0.02 Comex silver 20.62 0.023 0.11 Euro 1.3397 DXY 81.401 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)