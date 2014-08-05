SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold held steady below $1,290 an ounce on Tuesday but a stronger dollar and outflows from the world's top bullion fund threatened to weigh on sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.39 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold was up 50 cents at $1,289.40. * The metal was under pressure on Monday as a bailout agreement to rescue Portugal's largest listed bank and higher equities lessened safe-haven buying. * In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday. * Markets were eyeing developments on the geopolitical front for any worsening in tensions. * Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Monday to an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire to end four weeks of fighting in the Gaza Strip, while Jerusalem was rocked by two attacks that appeared to be a backlash to the violence. * Ukraine said on Monday it was in talks with Moscow over the return of 311 Ukrainian soldiers and border guards who had been forced by fighting with separatists to cross into Russia, but Russian border authorities said the troops were seeking asylum. * Global economic data due on Tuesday was also under focus. A strengthening economy could dent gold's appeal as a safe-haven and prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2 month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data lull. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Services PMI July 0750 France Markit Services PMI July 0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July 0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI July 0900 Euro zone Retail sales June 1400 U.S. Durable goods orders June 1400 U.S. Factory orders June 1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI July 1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Aug PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1288.39 0.35 0.03 Spot silver 20.13 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1460.74 8.24 0.57 Spot palladium 855 4.6 0.54 Comex gold 1289.4 0.5 0.04 Comex silver 20.2 -0.033 -0.16 Euro 1.342 DXY 81.325 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)