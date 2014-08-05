SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold held steady below $1,290
an ounce on Tuesday but a stronger dollar and outflows from the
world's top bullion fund threatened to weigh on sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.39 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold was up 50 cents at $1,289.40.
* The metal was under pressure on Monday as a bailout
agreement to rescue Portugal's largest listed bank and higher
equities lessened safe-haven buying.
* In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday.
* Markets were eyeing developments on the geopolitical front
for any worsening in tensions.
* Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Monday to
an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire to end four weeks of fighting in
the Gaza Strip, while Jerusalem was rocked by two attacks that
appeared to be a backlash to the violence.
* Ukraine said on Monday it was in talks with Moscow over
the return of 311 Ukrainian soldiers and border guards who had
been forced by fighting with separatists to cross into Russia,
but Russian border authorities said the troops were seeking
asylum.
* Global economic data due on Tuesday was also under focus.
A strengthening economy could dent gold's appeal as a safe-haven
and prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2 month peak
against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having
lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data
lull.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Services PMI July
0750 France Markit Services PMI July
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July
0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI July
0900 Euro zone Retail sales June
1400 U.S. Durable goods orders June
1400 U.S. Factory orders June
1400 U.S. ISM-non manufacturing PMI July
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism Aug
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1288.39 0.35 0.03
Spot silver 20.13 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1460.74 8.24 0.57
Spot palladium 855 4.6 0.54
Comex gold 1289.4 0.5 0.04
Comex silver 20.2 -0.033 -0.16
Euro 1.342
DXY 81.325
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)