By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Gold inched higher on Tuesday
on safe-haven demand spurred by a weak Chinese economic survey,
but the metal was held below $1,300 an ounce by a strong dollar
and the first outflow in more than a week from the world's top
bullion fund.
Growth in China's service sector slowed sharply in July to
its lowest level in nearly nine years, a private sector survey
showed, hurting Asian stocks and boosting gold, which is seen as
an alternative to riskier assets such as equities.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,291.90 an ounce by
0630 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold was up about $4 at $1,292.50.
The dollar came under some pressure on Tuesday from a fall
in U.S. bond yields but it held near a 10-1/2-month peak, making
dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
"While many geopolitical hotspots are on the boil, none have
managed to keep any sort of bid underneath gold for long," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
"We suspect that while political outbreaks provide the
occasional jolt, it is the economic crises that seem to have
more long-lasting impact. Over the course of August, we see
prices trading between $1,260 and $1,320."
Gold has recently been hurt by U.S. economic data as a
strong recovery could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates, diminishing the appeal of non-interest-bearing
assets such as bullion.
Markets were waiting for data on factory orders and the ISM
non-manufacturing PMI on Tuesday for further clues about the
U.S. economy.
Data last week was mixed, with second-quarter gross domestic
product rebounding sharply but jobs growth in July slowing down.
In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday, the first
drop since July 24.
Gold failed to receive strong safe-haven bids as Israel and
the Islamist Hamas movement agreed on Monday to an
Egyptian-proposed ceasefire to end four weeks of fighting in the
Gaza Strip.
The physical markets have also failed to provide strong
support as buying interest has been sluggish globally.
Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver dropped to a
three-month low in July as increasing optimism about the global
economy curbed appetite for bullion, according to the most
recent data on its website.
PRICES AT 0630 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.9 3.86 0.3
Spot silver 20.22 0.06 0.3
Spot platinum 1460.25 7.75 0.53
Spot palladium 855.5 5.1 0.6
Comex gold 1292.5 3.6 0.28
Comex silver 20.25 0.017 0.08
Euro 1.3421
DXY 81.314
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Alan
Raybould)