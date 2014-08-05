* Russia to pressure Ukraine or invade -Polish minister
* SPDR ETF fund sees outflow of 1.79 tonnes
* Perth Mint gold, silver sales drop to 3-month low
* Coming up: U.S. international trade on Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 Gold prices rose on
Tuesday as a tumble in U.S. equities and worries about
escalation of military action in eastern Ukraine helped bullion
recover earlier losses driven by bullish U.S. economic data.
Bullion prices turned higher after Polish Foreign Minister
Radoslaw Sikorski said Russia has gathered military forces at
the border with Ukraine either to put pressure on the
neighboring country or to enter it.
Wall Street fell sharply on the news, with the broad-based
S&P 500 index falling about 1 percent.
"Gold is getting a boost as the S&P is now sliding after
yesterday's rebound," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals
trader at brokerage Newedge. "And gold's drop earlier to $1,280
provided a buying opportunity."
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,289.94 an ounce by
3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
underperformed spot prices, settling down $3.60 at $1,285.30 an
ounce.
The metal initially fell after a report showed new orders
for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in June as demand
increased across the board. Recent U.S. data pointing to
strengthening economic activity has weighed on gold's appeal as
a hedge for investors..
In the retail gold market, private-investor sentiment toward
the metal in July recovered from the previous month's four-year
low on rising geopolitical tensions, said a survey by online
precious metals market BullionVault.
The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of
customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them,
climbed to 51.9 in July from 51.2 in June. A reading of 50
signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers
In a measure of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, said its
holdings fell 1.79 tonnes to 800.05 tonnes on Monday.
In coin sales, Perth Mint's sales of gold and silver dropped
to a three-month low in July, according to the most recent data
on its website.
Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.8 percent
to $19.81 an ounce, having earlier reached $19.71, the lowest
since June 18.
Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $1,449.50 an ounce,
while palladium fell 0.6 percent to $845 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Mark Potter and Steve Orlofsky)