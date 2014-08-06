SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Gold was little changed below $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday but the safe-haven metal looked likely see some gains as fears of increasing military action along the Ukraine border put global equities under pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,288.44 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. U.S. gold was up about $4 to $1,289.50. * U.S. stocks and bond yields fell on Tuesday after Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Russia has gathered military forces at the border with Ukraine to either put pressure on the neighbouring country or to enter it. * Gold, often seen as alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities, could gain if stocks fall further. * Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East have largely been responsible for gold's 7 percent gain this year. * Bullion investors continued to keep an eye on economic data, after a Tuesday report showed new orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in June. * Recent U.S. data pointing to strengthening economic activity has weighed on gold's appeal on fears that monetary policy could soon be tightened. A stronger dollar has also curbed any rally in gold prices. * Among other precious metals, silver ticked up after dropping to a seven-week low in the previous session on strong U.S. data and a higher dollar. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar extended a broad-based rally on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected economic data, including an 8-1/2-year high in the pace of services sector growth and a bigger-than-expected increase in factory orders. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders June 0800 Italy Industrial output June 0900 Italy Preliminary GDP Q2 1230 U.S. International trade June PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1288.44 0.7 0.05 Spot silver 19.77 0.08 0.41 Spot platinum 1453.8 5.8 0.4 Spot palladium 843.75 -0.25 -0.03 Comex gold 1289.5 4.2 0.33 Comex silver 19.79 -0.043 -0.22 Euro 1.337 DXY 81.526 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)