* Asian stocks dip on news Russia gathers forces near
Ukraine
* Dollar strength could check any rally in prices
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Gold ticked up slightly on
Wednesday and could benefit from a bout of market risk aversion
as fears of increasing military action along the Ukraine border
put global equities under pressure.
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar held
near a 11-month high, after Polish foreign minister Radoslaw
Sikorski said Russia has gathered military forces at the border
with Ukraine to either put pressure on the neighbouring country
or to enter it.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,291.80 an ounce by
0623 GMT, after closing flat in the previous session. U.S. gold
was up about $7 to $1,292.70.
"Gold could face difficulty breaking through $1,300 because
the dollar is doing really well," said Chen Min, a precious
metals analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
"The only supporting factor is geopolitical tensions, and
unless tensions escalate drastically over Ukraine, gold won't be
able to gain much," she said.
Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East have
largely been responsible for gold's 7 percent gain this year.
Gold, often seen as alternative investment to riskier assets
such as equities, could gain if stocks fall further.
Bullion investors continued to keep an eye on economic data,
after a Tuesday report showed new orders for U.S. factory goods
rose more than expected in June.
Recent U.S. data pointing to strengthening economic activity
has weighed on gold's appeal on fears that monetary policy could
soon be tightened.
The physical markets have failed to provide support to
prices recently due to the seasonally quiet summer period.
Premiums in top buyer China have been stuck at $2-$3 an
ounce and demand is much weaker than last year, dealers said.
Chinese gold jewellery demand fell for the first time in
eight years in the second quarter and could drop as much as 20
percent in the full year, a leading precious metals consultancy
said last week.
Among other precious metals, silver ticked up after
dropping to a seven-week low in the previous session on strong
U.S. data and a higher dollar.
PRICES AT 0623 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1291.8 4.06 0.32
Spot silver 19.86 0.17 0.86
Spot platinum 1451.5 3.5 0.24
Spot palladium 845.4 1.4 0.17
Comex gold 1292.7 7.4 0.58
Comex silver 19.88 0.047 0.24
Euro 1.3361
DXY 81.581
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)