* Bullion posts biggest one-day gain since mid June
* European shares down as Russia gathers forces near Ukraine
* Coming up: US weekly jobless claims, consumer credit Thurs
(Updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 6 Gold rose 1.6 percent on
Wednesday on safe-haven buying, triggered by worries there could
be an escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine and by a
weak undertone in global equities.
Investors bought gold and U.S. Treasury bonds and initially
sold equities after NATO said Russia had massed about 20,000
combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border and could use the
pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade, its starkest
warning yet that Moscow could soon mount a ground assault
against its neighbour.
In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced
Moscow's biggest economic response to Western sanctions,
ordering his government to restrict imports of food from
countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.
"It's a safe-haven, flight-to-quality day for gold because
of fears in the market caused by lower European stock prices and
Putin's aggressive attitude," said Bill O'Neill, partner at New
Jersey-based commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,308.15 an ounce at
2:04 a.m. EDT (1804 GMT), its biggest one-day gain since June
19.
The rally Wednesday sent gold prices above the 50-day moving
average near $1,295 an ounce. In the previous session, the
yellow metal turned higher after it held the 200-day moving
average at above $1,280.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $22.90 at $1,308.20 an ounce.
Gold was underpinned by data showing Italy, the euro zone's
No. 3 economy, slid into recession in the second quarter, for
the third time since 2008.
European shares ended broadly lower on worries that turmoil
in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia could slow global
growth. U.S. stocks were nearly flat after the previous
session's sharp drop.
International political tensions, mostly in Ukraine and the
Middle East, have reduced investor appetite for risk and helped
drive gold's 8 percent gain year to date.
Bullion investors will continue to monitor U.S. data
releases after last week's mixed readings showing second-quarter
gross domestic product rebounded sharply but jobs growth in July
slowed.
The physical markets have failed to provide support to
prices due to the seasonally quiet summer period.
Gold premiums in top buyer China have been stuck at $2-$3 an
ounce and demand is much weaker than last year, dealers said.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 1.7 percent
to $20.03 an ounce, rebounding from a seven-week low in the
previous session.
Platinum was up 0.9 percent to $1,461.10 an ounce,
while palladium edged up 0.3 percent to $846.78 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, David Evans, Peter Galloway and
Jeffrey Benkoe)