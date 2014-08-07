SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Gold held overnight gains to
trade near its highest in over a week on Thursday as fears of
Russian military action against Ukraine and heightened tensions
between Moscow and the West burnished gold's appeal as a
safe-haven.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,307.60 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after gaining 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The metal hit
$1,309.60 in the previous session - its highest since July 29.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,308.90 after rising 1.8
percent in the previous session.
* Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States
and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, the state news agency
reported on Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions
imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine.
* NATO said Russia had massed around 20,000 combat-ready
troops on Ukraine's border and could use the pretext of a
humanitarian mission to invade. It was the starkest warning yet
from the Western alliance that Moscow could mount a ground
assault on its neighbour.
* A batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany on
Wednesday also helped boost gold's demand.
* Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier
assets such as equities, especially during economic and
geopolitical uncertainties.
* However, investor sentiment in bullion still seemed
fragile on persistent worries over possible tightening of
monetary policy in the United States.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings fall 2.4 tonnes to 797.65
tonnes on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* European stocks fell on Wednesday as concerns over a
Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine sent nervous
investors into high-rated bonds, while U.S. stocks closed little
changed to hold at support levels.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output June
0645 France Trade data June
1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1900 U.S. Consumer credit June
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1307.6 1.61 0.12
Spot silver 20.01 0 0
Spot platinum 1462.9 8.9 0.61
Spot palladium 847.88 0.58 0.07
Comex gold 1308.9 0.7 0.05
Comex silver 20.085 0.061 0.3
Euro 1.3385
DXY 81.397
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)