SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Gold held overnight gains to trade near its highest in over a week on Thursday as fears of Russian military action against Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow and the West burnished gold's appeal as a safe-haven. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,307.60 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after gaining 1.4 percent on Wednesday. The metal hit $1,309.60 in the previous session - its highest since July 29. * U.S. gold was steady at $1,308.90 after rising 1.8 percent in the previous session. * Russia will ban all imports of food from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over its support for rebels in Ukraine. * NATO said Russia had massed around 20,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border and could use the pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade. It was the starkest warning yet from the Western alliance that Moscow could mount a ground assault on its neighbour. * A batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany on Wednesday also helped boost gold's demand. * Gold is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets such as equities, especially during economic and geopolitical uncertainties. * However, investor sentiment in bullion still seemed fragile on persistent worries over possible tightening of monetary policy in the United States. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings fall 2.4 tonnes to 797.65 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * European stocks fell on Wednesday as concerns over a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine sent nervous investors into high-rated bonds, while U.S. stocks closed little changed to hold at support levels. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output June 0645 France Trade data June 1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1900 U.S. Consumer credit June PRICES AT 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1307.6 1.61 0.12 Spot silver 20.01 0 0 Spot platinum 1462.9 8.9 0.61 Spot palladium 847.88 0.58 0.07 Comex gold 1308.9 0.7 0.05 Comex silver 20.085 0.061 0.3 Euro 1.3385 DXY 81.397 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)