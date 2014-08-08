SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Gold dipped on Friday after two
days of gains, but remained on track to snap a three-week losing
streak as geopolitical tensions over Ukraine lift the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,310.16 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday, when it
climbed to $1,314.40 - its highest since July 22.
* The metal has risen 1.3 percent for the week, its first
increase in four weeks.
* U.S. gold also gained 1.3 percent for the week and
was headed for its best week in seven.
* Gold has been boosted by risk-aversion sentiment in the
market, after U.S. and European equities slumped fearing a
worsening of tensions between Russia and the West.
* Moscow banned imports of most food from the West on
Thursday in retaliation against sanctions over Ukraine, a
stronger than expected measure that isolates Russian consumers
from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
* NATO's secretary general, visiting Kiev in a show of
support for Ukraine, called on Russia to pull back from the
brink of war against its neighbour. The Western military
alliance says Moscow has massed troops on the border in
preparation for a possible ground invasion.
* The European Central Bank warned that the conflict in
Ukraine poses a serious risk to the bloc's economy.
* Tensions elsewhere also helped gold's rise. Islamist
militants surged across northern Iraq toward the capital of the
Kurdish region on Thursday, sending tens of thousands of
Christians fleeing for their lives, in an offensive that
prompted talk of Western military action.
* In gold mining news, Newmont Mining Corp Chief
Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming
discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp
but had not heard from the company since April.
MARKET NEWS
* European shares slumped and the euro lost ground on
Thursday and investors moved to safe-haven government debt after
a stronger-than-expected move by Russia to ban certain imports
from Europe and the United States.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Trade data July
0600 Germany Trade data June
0645 France Industrial output June
1230 U.S. Labor costs, productivity Q2
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories June
PRICES AT 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1310.16 -3.04 -0.23
Spot silver 19.94 0.03 0.15
Spot platinum 1472.24 0.64 0.04
Spot palladium 851.75 1.65 0.19
Comex gold 1311.9 -0.6 -0.05
Comex silver 19.96 -0.03 -0.15
Euro 1.336
DXY 81.534
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)