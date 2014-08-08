* Prices hit 3-week high on safe-haven demand
* Gold set to snap three-week losing streak
* Asian shares, U.S. dollar fall
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Gold climbed to a three-week
high on Friday after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised air
strikes in Iraq, and the metal looked set to post its best week
in seven as global geopolitical tensions spurred safe-haven
demand.
Bullion also got a boost from a drop in Asian share prices
on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East
could sap global growth.
Obama said he had authorised limited U.S. air strikes to
blunt an onslaught by Islamic militants in northern Iraq and
begun military air-drops of humanitarian supplies to besieged
religious minorities to prevent a "potential act of genocide".
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a 14-month low and the
dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen, showing increasing
risk-aversion in financial markets.
"There is some panic in the equity markets after the Iraq
announcement, and that, along with the Ukraine crisis is
bringing safe-haven demand for gold," said Peter Fung, head of
dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. "Gold could
climb quickly up to $1,325 an ounce."
Spot gold hit $1,318.60 an ounce, its highest since
July 18, and at 0532 GMT was up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1,315.
The metal has gained 1.7 percent this week, its first
increase in four weeks and the best week in seven. U.S. gold
was up about $4 at $1,316.80.
Gold was boosted earlier in the week after U.S. and European
equities slumped due to the tension between Russia and the West
over Ukraine.
Moscow banned imports of most food from the West on Thursday
in retaliation against sanctions against it over Ukraine, a
stronger-than-expected response that isolates Russian consumers
from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
The European Central Bank warned that the conflict in
Ukraine posed a serious risk to the bloc's economy.
Tensions elsewhere also helped gold. Palestinian militants
resumed firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday
after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.
Meanwhile, in the physical markets, buying interest slowed
with the price gains. Prices in top buyer China were on a par
with the global benchmark, whereas earlier in the week gold
commanded premiums of about $2 or $3 there.
Persistent weakness in physical demand would make it hard
for gold to sustain any price rally.
PRICES AT 0532 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1315 1.8 0.14
Spot silver 19.96 0.05 0.25
Spot platinum 1476.24 4.64 0.32
Spot palladium 855.6 5.5 0.65
Comex gold 1316.8 4.3 0.33
Comex silver 20.025 0.035 0.18
Euro 1.336
DXY 81.516
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Alan
Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)