(Corrects headline to add U.S. decision on air strikes)
* Gold set to snap three-week losing streak
* European shares down on risk aversion
* Dollar down 0.1 percent vs basket of currencies
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Aug 8 Gold hit a 3-1/2 week high on
Friday and was set for its biggest weekly gain in seven as the
dollar and equities fell after U.S. President Barack Obama
authorised air strikes in Iraq, adding to simmering
international tensions and sapping appetite for risk.
Obama said in an address he had authorised targeted strikes
to protect the besieged Yazidi minority and U.S. personnel in
Iraq, after the Iraqi government requested help.
Spot gold hit its highest since July 14 at $1,322.60
an ounce earlier, and was up 0.1 percent at $1,314.90 by 1152
GMT. The metal has gained 1.9 percent this week, its first
increase in four weeks and the highest weekly gain in seven.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up
$3.90 at $1,316.40 an ounce.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies, under pressure from by a 14-month low in 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields.
A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated assets such
as gold cheaper for other currency holders, while returns on
bond yields are closely watched by the gold market, given that
the metal pays no interest.
Bullion was also lifted by lower equity markets on growing
fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap
global growth.
Fighting resumed in Gaza between Palestinian militants and
Israel after a 72-hour ceasefire expired.
Moscow banned imports of most food from the West on Thursday
in retaliation against sanctions against it over Ukraine, a
stronger-than-expected response that isolates Russian consumers
from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
The European Central Bank warned the conflict in Ukraine
posed a serious risk to the bloc's economy.
Gold is usually seen as an insurance against political and
financial risk, which burnish its appeal as an alternative
investment.
The metal has been kept in small trading ranges around
$1,300 over the past few weeks as speculation that the Federal
Reserve could raise rates sooner than expected after encouraging
U.S. labour economic data pushed the dollar to 11-month highs.
"We keep seeing some strength in gold prices on geopolitical
tensions but we constantly see rallies fade... before the
important $1,345 level," Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman said.
"We've come through some technical levels but we keep losing
momentum on the upside ... gold keeps reverting to a mean, which
is killing enthusiasm ... only very serious escalation of
tensions in Ukraine or the Middle East could drive price prices
higher."
Meanwhile, in the physical markets, buying interest slowed
with the price gains. Prices in top buyer China were on a par
with the global benchmark, whereas earlier in the week gold
commanded premiums of about $2 or $3 there.
Persistent weakness in physical demand would make it hard
for gold to sustain any price rally.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5 percent
to $20.01 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.3 percent to
$1,475.90 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.8 percent to
$856.72 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Evans)