SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Gold was stuck in a narrow
range above $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday after falling a day
earlier as equities gained ground, with investors appearing to
set aside for now geopolitical worries concerning Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,308 an ounce by 0022
GMT, and was trading in a $2 range early in Asia. It fell 0.1
percent on Monday. U.S. gold slipped about a $1 to
$1,309.70.
* Gold has gained about 9 percent this year, largely on
tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and violence
in the Middle East.
* President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia is sending
an aid convoy to eastern Ukraine despite urgent Western warnings
against using humanitarian help as a pretext for an invasion.
* With Ukraine reporting Russia has massed 45,000 troops on
its border, NATO said there was a "high probability" that Moscow
could intervene militarily in the country's east, where Kiev's
forces are closing in on pro-Russian separatists.
* Meanwhile, Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resumed
indirect talks mediated by Egypt on Monday to end a month-old
Gaza war, after a new 72-hour truce held for a day.
* Iraq's president named a new prime minister to end Nuri
al-Maliki's eight-year rule on Monday, but the veteran leader
refused to go after deploying militias and special forces on the
streets, creating a dangerous political showdown in Baghdad.
* Other than geopolitical factors, gold has been unable to
draw support from elsewhere. Physical demand in top consuming
region Asia has been sluggish after a record year in 2013, while
investors have been cutting positions in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
* Global economic data has also been strong, dulling gold's
appeal as a safe haven asset.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking rallies in
the United States and Europe as investors seemed to put aside
geopolitical concerns, at least for the moment.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Current account June
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism July
1800 U.S. Federal budget July
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1308 0.16 0.01
Spot silver 20.02 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1467 1.5 0.1
Spot palladium 871.22 -2.28 -0.26
Comex gold 1309.7 -0.80 -0.06
Comex silver 20.03 -0.065 -0.32
Euro 1.338
DXY 81.477
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)