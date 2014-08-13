SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Gold was well-supported above $1,300 an ounce on Wednesday as weak investor morale in Germany and fears over the economic impact on Europe from the crisis in Ukraine prompted investors to seek safety in bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,308.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT. U.S. gold slipped about $1 to $1,309.70. * German analyst and investor morale plunged in August to its lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years as the crisis in Ukraine took its toll, suggesting that Europe's largest economy is running out of steam. * Stocks and the euro were hit by the data, as markets fretted over the impact that sanctions against Russia on Germany, Europe's largest economy. * A Russian convoy of trucks carrying tonnes of humanitarian aid left on Tuesday for eastern Ukraine, even as Kiev and Western governments warned Moscow against any attempt to turn the operation into a military intervention by stealth. * Tensions in the Middle East also boosted gold's appeal as an alternative investment. The Obama administration has sent about 130 additional military personnel to Iraq, U.S Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to help Iraq contain the threat posed by hardline militants from the Islamic State. * Talks to end a month-long war between Israel and Gaza militants are "difficult", Palestinian delegates said, while Israeli officials said no progress had been made so far and fighting could soon resume. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Brent crude oil hit a 13-month low on Tuesday as ample North American production outweighed concern over supply from the Middle East, while stocks and the euro were pressured by the plunging investor morale in Germany. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Urban investment July 0530 China Industrial output July 0530 China Retail sales July 0600 Germany Wholesale price index July 0900 Euro zone Industrial production June 1230 U.S. Retail sales July 1400 U.S. Business inventories June PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1308.49 0.15 0.01 Spot silver 19.92 0.07 0.35 Spot platinum 1460.5 -1.2 -0.08 Spot palladium 874.25 1.45 0.17 Comex gold 1309.7 -0.9 -0.07 Comex silver 19.935 0.03 0.15 Euro 1.3365 DXY 81.523 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)