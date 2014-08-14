SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Gold held on to small
overnight gains on Thursday, as sluggish U.S. retail sales data
boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal, although higher stock
markets could keep any gains in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,311.16 an ounce by 0025
GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. U.S.
gold slipped about $2 to $1,312.70.
* Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly
stalled in July, pointing to some loss of momentum in the
economy early in the third quarter.
* This eased some investor fears that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates sooner than expected.
* Global geopolitical tensions continued to favour gold.
Ukraine described Russia's dispatch of an aid convoy advancing
towards its border as a cynical act designed to fan a
pro-Russian rebellion. The conflict has killed over 2,000 people
since mid-April.
* Israel and the Palestinians renewed a truce that had
largely tempered a five-week-old war, but the deal got off to a
shaky start on Thursday with rockets from Gaza slamming into
Israel and Israel retaliating with air strikes.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.26 tonnes to
795.60 tonnes on Wednesday.
* A federal judicial panel on Wednesday ordered that 18
lawsuits alleging a conspiracy to manipulate gold prices be
consolidated into one proceeding in New York.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* A global stock gauge rose on Wednesday, boosted by a
technology-led rebound on Wall Street, while Brazilian markets
were shaken by the death of presidential candidate Eduardo
Campos in a plane crash.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 France GDP Flash Q2
0600 Germany GDP Flash Q2
0900 Euro zone GDP Flash Q2
0900 Euro zone Inflation Final July
1230 U.S. Import prices July
1230 U.S. Export prices July
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311.16 -1.2 -0.09
Spot silver 19.8 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1463.25 3.35 0.23
Spot palladium 877.25 2.95 0.34
Comex gold 1312.7 -1.8 -0.14
Comex silver 19.835 -0.01 -0.05
Euro 1.3363
DXY 81.618
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)