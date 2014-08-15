SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Gold traded firmly above
$1,300 an ounce on Friday and looked poised for a
second-straight weekly gain as sluggish global economic data and
geopolitical tensions boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,311.60 an ounce by 0028
GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session. The
metal has gained 0.2 percent this week.
* U.S. gold slipped about $2 to $1,313.30, also on
track for a second weekly gain.
* Bullion was helped by data on Thursday that showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week.
* While the increase did little to change views that the
labour market was strengthening, investors believe the
sluggishness will restrain the U.S. Federal Reserve from
tightening monetary policy soon.
* Euro zone economic growth ground to a halt in the second
quarter as Germany's economy shrank and France's stagnated, data
showed on Thursday, further strengthening gold's appeal.
* Tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and in
the Middle East also supported gold - seen as an alternative
investment to riskier assets such as equities.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, in the second quarter, while Soros Fund Management
LLC sharply boosted his investment in gold mining stocks.
* An Indian gold-exporting company has been raided over
suspicions it was trying to smuggle gold out of a special
economic zone, in a sign of a crackdown on the practice in the
world's second-biggest bullion consumer.
* Among other precious metals, silver was headed for
its fifth consecutive weekly loss.
* The silver market enters a new electronic era in
benchmarking on Friday after a regulatory drive for more
transparency in price setting brought the 117-year-old silver
'fix' to an end.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Friday but
were still on track for a winning week, while the euro remained
close to nine-month lows after downbeat data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial output July
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Aug
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311.6 -1.14 -0.09
Spot silver 19.8 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1457.65 0.35 0.02
Spot palladium 881.75 1.55 0.18
Comex gold 1313.3 -2.4 -0.18
Comex silver 19.865 -0.041 -0.21
Euro 1.3363
DXY 81.594
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)