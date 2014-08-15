* Investors buy gold, Treasuries on Ukraine news
* Gold down for week, posts third losses in four
* Palladium hits fresh 13-year high on supply concerns
* Coming up: U.S. consumer prices Tuesday
(Updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 15 Gold prices were
slightly lower on Friday, paring losses on safe-haven buying as
equity markets slid after Ukraine said its forces had engaged a
Russian armored column on Ukrainian soil in what appeared to be
a major military escalation.
Palladium rose to a fresh 13-year high on supply concerns
and some safe-haven demand due to renewed Russia-Ukraine
tensions, analysts said.
Investors bought bullion and U.S. Treasuries after Ukraine
said its forces had attacked and partly destroyed a Russian
armored column that crossed into Ukrainian territory. Moscow
said its forces had not crossed into Ukraine, and accused Kiev
of trying to sabotage deliveries of aid.
"The news definitely helps gold reverse higher and shows
that gold is very susceptible to geopolitical tensions," said
Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at RJ O'Brien. "When
these developments cool, you will see the gold market come right
back down."
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,303.90 an ounce
by 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT). It traded as low as $1,292.40 just
before the Ukraine headlines.
For the week, gold was down 0.4 percent, its third decline
in 4 weeks.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $9.50 at $1,306.20 an ounce, with trading volume on track
to finish sharply higher than its 30-day average, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
Earlier in the session, bullion was down more than 1 percent
because of weak physical demand, gains in U.S. equities and weak
U.S. producer inflation data. But stocks fell after the news
from Ukraine, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond prices
rose.
Technical support could further lift prices after gold
breached its 50- and 100-day moving averages following Friday's
rally.
In gold investment news, hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained
its stake in the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, in the second quarter, while Soros
Fund Management LLC sharply boosted its investment in gold
mining stocks.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.4
percent at $19.52 an ounce.
The silver market entered a new era in benchmarking on
Friday after a regulatory drive for more transparency in price
setting brought the 117-year-old silver 'fix' to an end.
Palladium rose to a 13-year high at $894, its highest price
since February 2001, surpassing its previous 13-year high at
$887.90 reached in July.
The metal was boosted by supply concerns due to geopolitical
tensions in the world's largest producer Russia and some
safe-haven demand tracking gold's rebound, said HSBC precious
metals analyst James Steel.
Palladium was last up 1.1 percent to $890.25 an
ounce, while platinum dropped 0.4 percent to $1,450.99.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by David
Evans/William Hardy/Susan Fenton/Chizu Nomiyama)