SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Gold retained overnight losses
to trade below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, as safe-haven demand
for the metal was curbed by an apparent easing of tensions in
Ukraine that boosted equities and the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,297.50 an ounce by 0027
GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session. U.S.
gold slipped 30 cents to $1,299.
* U.S. and European stock prices surged on Monday, taking a
leading U.S. equities index to a 14-year high, as investors
breathed easier over the Ukraine crisis and knocked oil prices
to lows not seen in more than a year.
* Equity markets got a boost after Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov said all issues around a humanitarian convoy sent
by Moscow to relieve needy areas of eastern Ukraine had been
resolved. Moscow said it would like a ceasefire to allow aid to
get to people trapped by the fighting.
* However, tensions remain high, with Ukraine saying that
dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as
they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine on Monday when their
convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire.
* No progress has been made in talks between Russian and
Ukrainian, German and French foreign ministers on a ceasefire or
a political solution.
* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09
tonnes to 797.69 tonnes on Monday - the first inflow in nearly
four weeks.
* Silver was trading near a two-month low hit in the
previous session, while palladium was not too far from a
13-year high hit on Monday.
* Palladium got a boost on fears over supply from top
producer Russia and strong demand prospects.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks got a lift on Tuesday from an upbeat day on
Wall Street, while the dollar got some help as U.S. Treasury
yields pulled away from recent lows on upbeat U.S. housing data
and hopes of progress in the Ukraine crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Euro zone current account June
0800 Euro zone net investment flow June
1230 U.S. consumer prices July
1230 U.S. housing starts July
1230 U.S. building permits July
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1297.5 0.31 0.02
Spot silver 19.58 -0.05 -0.25
Spot platinum 1442.7 3.2 0.22
Spot palladium 890.95 1.95 0.22
Comex gold 1299 -0.3 -0.02
Comex silver 19.615 -0.02 -0.1
Euro 1.3354
DXY 81.623
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)