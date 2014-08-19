* Gold rises after losses in previous two sessions
* Bullion ETF inflows rise on safe-haven buying
* Coming up: U.S. consumer prices, housing starts at 1230
GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Gold snapped a two-day losing
streak on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions and fund inflows
boosted the safe-haven metal, but gains were kept in check by
strength in equities and the dollar.
Equity markets rose after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said all issues around a humanitarian convoy sent by
Moscow to relieve needy areas of eastern Ukraine had been
resolved. Moscow said it would like a ceasefire to allow aid to
get to people trapped by the fighting.
However, tensions remain high, with Ukraine saying that
dozens of people, including women and children, were killed as
they fled fighting in eastern Ukraine on Monday when their
convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,299.22 an ounce by
0632 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold gained about $1 to $1,300.50.
Silver was steady on Tuesday after hitting a
two-month low in the previous session. Palladium was not
too far from a 13-year high, supported by worries over supplies
from top producer Russia and strong demand prospects.
"Investors appear to believe that a number of tail risks are
becoming increasingly less remote and are seeking hedges," Danny
Laidler, head of Australia & New Zealand operations at ETF
Securities said in an email.
The firm's gold exchange-traded products saw $75.5 million
of inflows last week, bringing the trailing four-week total to
$282.6 million, the highest since August 2012, Laidler said.
Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.09
tonnes to 797.69 tonnes on Monday, the first inflow in nearly
four weeks.
Gold has gained about 8 percent this year, largely because
of geopolitical tensions as it is seen as a good alternative to
riskier assets.
Spot gold may rebound to $1,307, as it failed to break
support at $1,296 per ounce, a Reuters technicals analyst said.
PRICES AT 0632 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1299.22 2.03 0.16
Spot silver 19.63 0 0
Spot platinum 1446.5 7 0.49
Spot palladium 892.55 3.55 0.4
Comex gold 1300.5 1.2 0.09
Comex silver 19.645 0.01 0.05
Euro 1.3349
DXY 81.639
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Alan Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)