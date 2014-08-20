SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Gold was stuck firmly below
$1,300 an ounce on Wednesday and looked likely to extend losses
to a fourth session as strong U.S. economic data bolstered stock
markets, dimming bullion's appeal as a safe haven.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had slipped about 70 cents to $1,294.60
an ounce by 0026 GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent in the last
three sessions. U.S. gold was steady at $1,296.
* U.S. housing starts surged to an eight-month high in July,
suggesting the nation's housing market recovery was back on
track after stalling in the second half of last year.
* Investors were eyeing minutes of the Federal Reserve's
meeting in July for cues about the U.S. central bank's policy
outlook. Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at a
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming is eyed
for when the Fed will increase interest rates.
* Geopolitical tensions continued to support gold by keeping
losses in check. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.5
tonnes to 799.19 tonnes on Tuesday.
* A gun battle broke out in the centre of the rebel-held
Ukrainian city of Donetsk and residents ran for cover from
artillery fire on Tuesday, taking a government military
offensive into the heart of the retreating pro-Moscow separatist
rebellion.
* A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with
Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and
Israel launching air strikes.
* China has allowed three more banks, including a foreign
lender, to import gold, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, as the world's top gold buyer gears up for its
strongest effort yet to gain pricing power of the metal.
* South African bullion producer Harmony Gold said
it will temporarily close its Target 3 shaft because it is
bleeding money, a move that could affect up to 1,500 jobs.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street got a lift from the U.S. housing sector and
extended a global stock markets rally on Tuesday as investors
shifted focus from political crises to expectations monetary
policy will remain accommodative.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices July
1800 Federal Reserve releases minutes of July 29-30 meeting
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1294.6 -0.69 -0.05
Spot silver 19.43 0 0
Spot platinum 1432.6 0.6 0.04
Spot palladium 878.18 -0.45 -0.05
Comex gold 1296 -0.7 -0.05
Comex silver 19.43 0.018 0.09
Euro 1.3319
DXY 81.879
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)