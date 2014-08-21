SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Gold extended losses to a
fifth session on Thursday to trade near a two-week low after the
U.S. dollar strengthened on indications from the U.S. Federal
Reserve that it could raise interest rates sooner than expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,289.66 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after hitting a two-week low of $1,287.83 in the
previous session. U.S. gold was down about $4 to
$1,290.80.
* A surprisingly strong jobs market recovery could lead the
Fed to raise interest rates earlier than it had been
anticipating, according to the minutes from the central bank's
July 29-30 meeting, though most officials wanted further
evidence before changing their view.
* Higher interest rates would dull the appeal of
non-interest bearing assets such as gold.
* Ultra-calm trading conditions in gold are becoming
self-perpetuating as a persistent lack of volatility frustrates
investors seeking a return, pushing them further away from a
market that analysts say could be becalmed for years.
* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.9
tonnes to 800.09 tonnes on Wednesday - a third straight day of
increase.
* Mounting violence in Ukraine and the Middle East is
prompting investors to seek safety in gold.
* Russia's gold reserves rose to 35.5 million troy ounces in
July from 35.2 million troy ounces in June, the central bank
said on its website on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar traded at 11-month highs against a basket
of major currencies on the slightly hawkish tone from the U.S.
central bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Aug
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Aug
1400 U.S. Existing home sales July
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Aug
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1289.66 -2.28 -0.18
Spot silver 19.43 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1420.25 -2.25 -0.16
Spot palladium 864.18 1.08 0.13
Comex gold 1290.8 -4.4 -0.34
Comex silver 19.445 -0.052 -0.27
Euro 1.3257
DXY 82.254
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)