* Gold drops for a fifth straight session
* Dollar index at 11-month high
* Coming up: Eurozone and U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI
(Adds 1 percent drop in prices, trader comment)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Gold extended losses to a
fifth session on Thursday, sliding 1 percent to its lowest in
two months, after the U.S. dollar strengthened on indications
from the Federal Reserve that it could raise interest rates
sooner than expected.
A surprisingly strong recovery in the U.S. job market could
lead the Fed to raise interest rates earlier than it had been
anticipating, minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed,
although most officials wanted further evidence before changing
their view.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,276.90 an
ounce, its lowest since June 19, before recovering slightly by
0635 GMT to trade down 0.9 percent at $1,280.04.
U.S. gold dropped as much as 1.6 percent to
$1,274.90, also a two-month low.
"Gold had already been under pressure from the dollar. Once
it broke below the 200-day moving average near $1,284, there was
heavy selling," said one precious metals trader.
Safe-haven gold failed to gain support despite a dip in
Asian shares that came under pressure as a disappointing Chinese
manufacturing survey stoked concern about the regional giant.
The U.S. dollar traded at 11-month highs against a basket of
major currencies because of the slightly hawkish tone in the
U.S. central bank's minutes.
More data on Thursday on U.S. weekly jobless claims and
eurozone and U.S. manufacturing data could trigger further
sell-offs in gold.
Investors fear that strong data could prompt the Fed to
increase rates soon. Higher interest rates would dull the appeal
of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
Markets are also eyeing Fed chair Janet Yellen's comments at
the Jackson Hole central bankers' gathering on Friday.
Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.9
tonne to 800.09 tonnes on Wednesday, the third straight daily
increase.
Continued violence in Ukraine and the Middle East may be
prompting investors to seek safety in gold. Those conflicts have
helped push bullion up around 7 percent this year
PRICES AT 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1280.04 -11.9 -0.92
Spot silver 19.36 -0.09 -0.46
Spot platinum 1421.7 -0.8 -0.06
Spot palladium 863.2 0.1 0.01
Comex gold 1281 -14.2 -1.1
Comex silver 19.345 -0.152 -0.78
Euro 1.3263
DXY 82.241
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin,
Alan Raybould and Anand Basu)