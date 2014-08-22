SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Gold held near a two-month low
on Friday and was headed for its sharpest weekly drop in nearly
three months, hurt by strong U.S. economic data and fears that
the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates sooner than
expected.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.69 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, near a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Thursday,
when it fell for a fifth straight session.
* The metal is down 2.05 percent for the week, its biggest
drop since the week ended May 30.
* Bullion was hit hard after minutes from the Fed's July
meeting on Wednesday showed policymakers debated whether
interest rates should be raised earlier given a surprisingly
strong job market recovery.
* Thursday data showing U.S. home resales raced to a
10-month high in July and the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week signalled strength in
the economy, dulling gold's appeal as a safe-haven.
* Investors fear strong data would prompt the Fed to soon
raise interest rates. Higher rates would hurt non-interest
bearing assets such as gold.
* Markets are eyeing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the
annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
later in the day.
* CME Group said it has lowered initial margins for COMEX
100 gold futures by 14.8 percent to $5,060 per contract from
$5,940.
* Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East were
being watched for any escalation in violence that could prompt
safe-haven bids for gold.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered just below its 2014 peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday, with bulls turning
cautious ahead of a speech by Yellen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at
annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1277.69 0.7 0.05
Spot silver 19.43 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1416.75 4.35 0.31
Spot palladium 877.5 3.3 0.38
Comex gold 1278.7 3.3 0.26
Comex silver 19.43 0.015 0.08
Euro 1.3275
DXY 82.191
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)