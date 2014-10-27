SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Gold fell for a fourth
straight session on Monday, edging closer to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level as strong global economic data and higher
equities curb its safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.61 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a weekly loss on Friday. Gold
isn't too far from a one-week low of $1,226.17 reached last
week.
* The metal's losses come as global equities posted their
biggest weekly percentage gain since July 2013 last week, while
the U.S. dollar also strengthened.
* Data on Friday showed that new U.S. home sales rose to a
six-year high and Britain's economy expanded 0.7 percent in the
third quarter. Strong corporate earnings also helped equities
higher.
* Investors are eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
later this week to gauge the U.S. central bank's view of the
global economy and whether any slowdown in Europe or elsewhere
could affect its monetary policy.
* The Fed is likely to end its monthly bond buying which at
one point totalled $85 billion a month.
* Bullion traders were also closely watching investors
positions in gold funds for cues. SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.60 percent to 745.39 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
futures and option bets in gold for a second straight week, as
the price of the precious metal rallied in the week up to Oct.
21, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
* In the physical markets, gold sales in India during the
festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras rose by about a fifth, a
senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group said
on Friday.
* A proposal to prohibit the Swiss National Bank from
selling any of its gold reserves has the support of 44 percent
of the public, a closely watched survey showed on Friday, though
that result falls short of the backing it needs to pass into
law.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat
earnings and economic data that eased recent global growth fears
and sharpened risk appetite, while the dollar advanced to a
three-week high against the yen.
* The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the
European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital
shortfalls among European banks than expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply Sep
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Oct
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Oct
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Sep
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Oct
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1228.61 -2.35 -0.19
Spot silver 17.12 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1245.2 4.9 0.4
Spot palladium 776.25 0.25 0.03
Comex gold 1229 -2.8 -0.23
Comex silver 17.155 -0.027 -0.16
Euro 1.268
DXY 85.657
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)