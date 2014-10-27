* U.S. service sector activities up
* Crude oil drops after Goldman cuts forecast
* Expectation that Fed will keep rates low underpins
(Updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 27 Gold dropped on Monday
as crude oil prices tumbled, but losses were limited by
recovering physical demand and expectations the Federal Reserve
will wait before hiking interest rates.
The metal came under pressure after U.S. data showed
services sector activity dipped to a six-month low in October,
and a sharp pullback in crude oil after Goldman Sachs slashed
its price forecasts, citing lackluster global demand.
Gold, however, was underpinned as China's net gold imports
from Hong Kong jumped to a six-month high in September.
"Evidence of recovering physical demand in Asia in response
to the current low price environment gives confidence that the
$1,180 support level may hold," said Jonathan Butler, precious
metals strategist at Mitsubishi Corp International.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,229.23 an ounce
by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), having moved in a narrow range of
less than $6. The metal has now dropped in its fourth
consecutive session.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $2.50 an ounce at $1,229.30. Volume is lighter than usual,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
Investors are focusing on the Fed's latest policy statement
later this week, in which the U.S. central bank will likely
reinforce its stated willingness to wait for a long while before
hiking interest rates, after a volatile month in financial
markets.
Any sign the Fed will raise interest rates later than
currently expected could benefit gold, as it will keep the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion low for longer.
Gold's outlook will depend largely on the two-day Fed
meeting to be concluded on Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank
is also widely expected to end its bond-buying stimulus program
that first began in late 2008 known as quantitative easing (QE).
"Although this is clearly a bearish development for gold as
it implies the beginning of monetary policy normalization, it
may have already been priced in," said Butler.
Bullion traders were also closely watching investors'
positions in gold funds. The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares,
said its holdings fell 4.5 tonnes to 745.39 tonnes on Friday, a
six-year low.
That brought the fund's total outflows last week to 15.5
tonnes, the most of any week since July of last year.
Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1
percent to $17.14 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.8 percent to
$1,250.50 an ounce and palladium was up 0.8 percent at
$782 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)