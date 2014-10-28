SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold fell for a fifth session in a row on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly two weeks as investors nervously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that begins later in the day for clues about the timing of any interest rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest since Oct. 15, before recovering slightly to trade down 0.2 percent at $1,222.58 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The five-day losing streak matches a similar run in August. * The Fed is likely to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Markets, which have been fearing a sooner-than-expected hike in rates, will be scrutinising any signals about the timing of any rate increase and the central bank's view on the global economy. * Any hike in interest rates could dent the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as bullion. * Gold's failure to climb despite weakness in equities and the U.S. dollar shows that the metal could struggle with any rallies, and is probably headed towards the key $1,200 level. * Bullion is seen as a safe-haven asset that usually gets a boost when riskier assets such as equities are out of favour. * Weak economic data also failed to lift gold. U.S. services sector activity dipped to a six-month low in October, while manufacturing output in Texas dipped, pointing to some moderation in economic growth early in the fourth quarter. * In the physical markets, data on Monday showed China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong jumped to a six-month high in September as the world's biggest consumer stocked up ahead of its National Day holiday. * However, imports have slowed since the holiday, traders said, possibly putting more pressure on gold. * A new electronic gold price mechanism is expected to be in operation early in the first quarter of 2015, replacing the century-old gold benchmark, the London Bullion Market Association said on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets slipped on Monday, hit by weak German business sentiment and another decline in oil, while Brazil slumped after incumbent Dilma Rousseff narrowly won a second term over an opponent seen as more pro-business. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Sep 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1222.58 -2.56 -0.21 Spot silver 17.04 -0.04 -0.23 Spot platinum 1250.3 2.3 0.18 Spot palladium 777 -0.1 -0.01 Comex gold 1222.6 -6.7 -0.55 Comex silver 17.07 -0.091 -0.53 Euro 1.2698 DXY 85.583 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)