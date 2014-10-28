* Gold drops to 2-week low early in Asia but recovers
* Fed starts two-day policy meeting on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold recovered after falling
to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as investors
nervously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins
later in the day for clues about the timing of any interest rate
hike.
The Fed is likely to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up the two-day meeting on
Wednesday. Investors will be scrutinising the Fed's statement
for signals about a rate increase and its view on the global
economy.
Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest
since Oct. 15, before recovering to trade up 0.3 percent at
$1,228.65 an ounce by 0650 GMT.
Gold could test resistance at $1,233 an ounce, according to
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.
"There were some stops triggered once we breached
yesterday's low but China walked in and pushed up gold," said a
trader in Hong Kong.
"People are nervous ahead of the FOMC and big position
changes are unlikely. For the moment, I think we will hold
between $1,220 and $1,240," he said, referring to the Fed's
Federal Open Market Committee.
The Fed will likely reinforce its stated willingness to wait
a long while before hiking interest rates after a volatile month
in financial markets that saw some measures of inflation
expectations drop worryingly low.
A delay in any hike in interest rates could boost gold, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
With U.S. inflation weak, the European economy stumbling and
the dollar on the rise, the big question is to what extent Fed
officials acknowledge risks to their expectations that the U.S.
recovery will continue to strengthen and allow them to raise
rates around the middle of next year.
Asian shares were higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held
steady.
Gold has gained nearly 4 percent since dropping below $1,200
earlier this month on global slowdown fears. The precious metal
is often seen as a hedge when riskier assets such as equities
are out of favour.
In the physical markets, data on Monday showed China's net
gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong jumped to a six-month
high in September as the world's biggest consumer stocked up
ahead of its National Day holiday.
But imports have slowed since the holiday, traders said,
possibly putting more pressure on gold.
PRICES AT 0650 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1228.65 3.51 0.29
Spot silver 17.18 0.1 0.59
Spot platinum 1249.75 1.75 0.14
Spot palladium 780 2.9 0.37
Comex gold 1228.4 -0.9 -0.07
Comex silver 17.21 0.049 0.29
Euro 1.2699
DXY 85.562
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sunil Nair)