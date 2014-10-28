* Gold drops to 2-week low early in Asia but recovers * Fed starts two-day policy meeting on Tuesday (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold recovered after falling to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Tuesday as investors nervously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins later in the day for clues about the timing of any interest rate hike. The Fed is likely to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up the two-day meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be scrutinising the Fed's statement for signals about a rate increase and its view on the global economy. Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest since Oct. 15, before recovering to trade up 0.3 percent at $1,228.65 an ounce by 0650 GMT. Gold could test resistance at $1,233 an ounce, according to Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao. "There were some stops triggered once we breached yesterday's low but China walked in and pushed up gold," said a trader in Hong Kong. "People are nervous ahead of the FOMC and big position changes are unlikely. For the moment, I think we will hold between $1,220 and $1,240," he said, referring to the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed will likely reinforce its stated willingness to wait a long while before hiking interest rates after a volatile month in financial markets that saw some measures of inflation expectations drop worryingly low. A delay in any hike in interest rates could boost gold, a non-interest-bearing asset. With U.S. inflation weak, the European economy stumbling and the dollar on the rise, the big question is to what extent Fed officials acknowledge risks to their expectations that the U.S. recovery will continue to strengthen and allow them to raise rates around the middle of next year. Asian shares were higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held steady. Gold has gained nearly 4 percent since dropping below $1,200 earlier this month on global slowdown fears. The precious metal is often seen as a hedge when riskier assets such as equities are out of favour. In the physical markets, data on Monday showed China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong jumped to a six-month high in September as the world's biggest consumer stocked up ahead of its National Day holiday. But imports have slowed since the holiday, traders said, possibly putting more pressure on gold. PRICES AT 0650 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1228.65 3.51 0.29 Spot silver 17.18 0.1 0.59 Spot platinum 1249.75 1.75 0.14 Spot palladium 780 2.9 0.37 Comex gold 1228.4 -0.9 -0.07 Comex silver 17.21 0.049 0.29 Euro 1.2699 DXY 85.562 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sunil Nair)