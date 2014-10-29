SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Gold hovered near $1,230 an
ounce in early deals on Wednesday, clinging to gains from the
previous session after demand for U.S.-made capital goods
dropped the most in eight months, as investors wait for the
outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,229.17 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, adding to modest gains on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold futures were nearly flat at $1,229.30 an
ounce.
* The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday at which it is expected to end its bond purchases amid
signs of strength in the U.S. economy. The focus will be on when
policymakers would start raising U.S. interest rates, which may
weigh on gold, a non-interest bearing asset.
* Orders for U.S. durable goods fell 1.7 percent in
September, the biggest drop since January, a cautionary note for
an economy that otherwise seems to be moving forward at a steady
clip.
* But the U.S. Conference Board said its index of consumer
attitudes increased to 94.5 this month, the highest reading
since October 2007, from 89.0 in September, amid a steadily
improving labor market and falling gasoline prices.
* Russia increased its gold reserves for a sixth straight
month in September, while Azerbaijan added to its holdings for a
second month, according to data from the International Monetary
Fund.
* A potential "death cross" on palladium's daily chart
suggests the autocatalyst metal's price is vulnerable to
resuming a slide that had been driven by fundamental concerns
about global growth and a resurgent U.S. dollar.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was subdued as investors waited for the
latest guidance from the Fed, while a surprisingly dovish
message from Sweden's central bank saw the crown slump to
four-year lows.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence Oct
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after two-day
meeting
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot Gold 1229.17 1.47 +0.12
Spot Silver 17.21 0.06 +0.35
Spot Platinum 1264.24 2.04 +0.16
Spot Palladium 790.73 1.13 +0.14
COMEX GOLD DEC4 1229.30 -0.10 -0.01
COMEX SILVER DEC4 0.17 0.00 +0.08
Euro/Dollar 1.2735
Dollar/Yen 108.09
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)