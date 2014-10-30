SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold was languishing near a
three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended
its bond-buying stimulus programme and expressed confidence in
the economic recovery, dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.60 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. In the previous session, gold fell to $1,208.26 -
its lowest since Oct. 8, before closing down 1.3 percent.
* U.S. gold futures slid about 1 percent to
$1,212.80 on Thursday, tracking losses in spot gold.
* The Fed on Wednesday ended its monthly bond purchase
programme and dropped a characterization of U.S. labour market
slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's
prospects.
* In a statement after a two-day meeting, the central bank
largely dismissed recent financial market volatility, dimming
growth in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as unlikely to
undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.
* Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during
economic and financial uncertainties, fell on fears that the
vote of confidence in the recovery could prompt the Fed to raise
interest rates soon. Bullion, as a non-interest-bearing asset,
could take a hit when higher rates are in place.
* The U.S. dollar surged higher on Wednesday after the Fed
statement, also hurting gold.
* In a reflection of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 742.40 tonnes on
Wednesday - a six-year low.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks dipped and the dollar hovered at three-week
highs versus the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its
quantitative easing programme as expected, but laced its
economic assessment with a tinge of optimism.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct
1230 U.S. GDP Q3
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct
PRICES AT 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1212.6 1.06 0.09
Spot silver 17.1 0.06 0.35
Spot platinum 1251.74 -2.06 -0.16
Spot palladium 787.5 -2.2 -0.28
Comex gold 1212.8 -12.1 -0.99
Comex silver 17.1 -0.164 -0.95
Euro 1.2624
DXY 86.095
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)