* Gold extends losses after Fed ends bond buying * SPDR holdings fall to 6 year low * Coming up: U.S. GDP Q3 at 1230 GMT (Adds dollar strength and trader comments, updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme and expressed confidence in the economic recovery, dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. The strength of the dollar, which hit a 3-1/2-week high against a basket of major currencies after the Fed statement, also hurt bullion. Ending its monthly bond purchases, the Fed dropped a characterisation of U.S. labour market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects. In a statement on Wednesday after a two-day meeting, the central bank largely dismissed financial market volatility, a slowdown in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as factors that might undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals. "The announcement struck us as coming across more hawkish than what the market was expecting," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during economic and financial uncertainty, fell on fears the vote of confidence in the recovery could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates soon. Bullion, as a non-interest-bearing asset, could take a hit when higher rates are in place. "We think the next shoe to drop will come on Thursday when U.S. GDP numbers for the third quarter will be released. If the number comes in higher than 3 percent, as we suspect it will, we would not rule out another round of heavy selling in gold that could see us revisit the old lows of $1,180," Meir said. Spot gold fell to $1,205.35 an ounce on Thursday - its lowest since Oct. 8 - before recovering slightly to trade down 0.4 percent at $1,206.88 by 0631 GMT. The metal, which hit a 15-month low of $1,183.46 earlier this month, fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell as much as 1.6 percent to $1,205.20. The U.S. Commerce Department will release gross domestic product figures at 1230 GMT. The economy is expected to have grown at a solid 3 percent annual rate in the third quarter. In a reflection of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to 742.40 tonnes on Wednesday, a six-year low. The outflows could undermine any possible rally in gold. In the physical markets, too, buying interest fell. Premiums in top consumer China were about $1-$1.50 an ounce on Thursday, compared with about $2 on Wednesday. "With the heightened negative sentiment, we expect to see even more scaled-up selling from the speculative community as well as producers who have been active on rallies over the last few weeks," said Alex Thorndike, senior trader at MKS Group. PRICES AT 0631 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.88 -4.66 -0.38 Spot silver 16.92 -0.12 -0.7 Spot platinum 1250 -3.8 -0.3 Spot palladium 785.22 -4.48 -0.57 Comex gold 1206.9 -18 -1.47 Comex silver 16.92 -0.344 -1.99 Euro 1.2599 DXY 86.214 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)