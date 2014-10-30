* Silver sinks about 4 percent to more than 4-1/2-year low
* U.S. reports robust economic growth in third quarter
* Holdings of largest gold ETF fall to six-year low
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 30 Gold fell 1 percent to
$1,200 an ounce and silver plunged to its lowest level in more
than four-and-a-half years on Thursday, hit by strong
third-quarter U.S. economic growth and worries the Federal
Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than expected.
A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defense spending
buoyed U.S. growth in the third quarter, but domestic demand
slipped, hinting at some loss of momentum, Commerce Department
data showed.
Follow-through selling continued in the gold market a day
after the U.S. central bank gave upbeat comments about U.S.
economic growth and ended its year-long, bond-buying stimulus
program.
Analysts said expectations the Fed could hike interest rates
sooner than forecast, further strengthening the dollar, could
increase the pressure on gold prices.
"Our sense is that there are still obviously more
adjustments still to come in terms of (higher) real rates and
the dollar, and we do feel that gold will be breaking those
lows," said Michael Lewis, head of commodity research at
Deutsche Bank.
Spot gold fell as low as $1,195.70 an ounce, which
marked a three-week low, and was down 1.1 percent to $1,198.70
an ounce at 3:16 p.m. (1916 GMT).
U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled down $26.30
at $1,198.60, with volume on track to close above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
U.S. interest rate futures shifted to show better-than-even
chances of a rate rise next September. Previously, they had
indicated a rise in October.
That dented interest in gold, which as a non-yielding asset
tends to benefit from ultra-low rates.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank largely dismissed
financial market volatility, a slowdown in Europe and a weak
inflation outlook as factors that might limit progress towards
its unemployment and inflation goals.
The dollar's gains and data showing weak price pressures in
Germany and Spain also weighed on precious
metals.
In a reflection of investor sentiment, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said
its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to 742.40 tonnes on Wednesday, a
six-year low.
Last week, the fund reported its biggest weekly outflow this
year, undermining any possible rally in gold.
Silver was down 3.7 percent at $16.41 an ounce on
Thursday, having earlier hit its lowest level since March 2010
at $16.30 an ounce.
COMEX options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said investors
sold silver on heavy losses in copper and technical selling
after it broke below key support near $16.80 an ounce, close to
its recent low from earlier this month.
Spot platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,239 an ounce,
while spot palladium dropped 1.6 percent to $777.25 an
ounce.
