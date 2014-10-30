* Silver sinks about 4 percent to more than 4-1/2-year low

* U.S. reports robust economic growth in third quarter

* Holdings of largest gold ETF fall to six-year low (Updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 30 Gold fell 1 percent to $1,200 an ounce and silver plunged to its lowest level in more than four-and-a-half years on Thursday, hit by strong third-quarter U.S. economic growth and worries the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than expected.

A smaller trade deficit and a surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. growth in the third quarter, but domestic demand slipped, hinting at some loss of momentum, Commerce Department data showed.

Follow-through selling continued in the gold market a day after the U.S. central bank gave upbeat comments about U.S. economic growth and ended its year-long, bond-buying stimulus program.

Analysts said expectations the Fed could hike interest rates sooner than forecast, further strengthening the dollar, could increase the pressure on gold prices.

"Our sense is that there are still obviously more adjustments still to come in terms of (higher) real rates and the dollar, and we do feel that gold will be breaking those lows," said Michael Lewis, head of commodity research at Deutsche Bank.

Spot gold fell as low as $1,195.70 an ounce, which marked a three-week low, and was down 1.1 percent to $1,198.70 an ounce at 3:16 p.m. (1916 GMT).

U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled down $26.30 at $1,198.60, with volume on track to close above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.

U.S. interest rate futures shifted to show better-than-even chances of a rate rise next September. Previously, they had indicated a rise in October.

That dented interest in gold, which as a non-yielding asset tends to benefit from ultra-low rates.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank largely dismissed financial market volatility, a slowdown in Europe and a weak inflation outlook as factors that might limit progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.

The dollar's gains and data showing weak price pressures in Germany and Spain also weighed on precious metals.

In a reflection of investor sentiment, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 1.2 tonnes to 742.40 tonnes on Wednesday, a six-year low.

Last week, the fund reported its biggest weekly outflow this year, undermining any possible rally in gold.

Silver was down 3.7 percent at $16.41 an ounce on Thursday, having earlier hit its lowest level since March 2010 at $16.30 an ounce.

COMEX options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said investors sold silver on heavy losses in copper and technical selling after it broke below key support near $16.80 an ounce, close to its recent low from earlier this month.

Spot platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,239 an ounce, while spot palladium dropped 1.6 percent to $777.25 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, David Clarke, Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)