SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Gold continued to suffer near a
four-year low on Tuesday as the strength in the dollar and the
U.S. economy dented the metal's appeal, while a lack of robust
physical buying also added pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady $1,164.31 an ounce by 0036
GMT, holding near a 2010 low of $1,161.25 reached on Friday.
* Silver recovered slightly from a four-year low of
$15.72 hit on Monday though it continued to stay under pressure.
* The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday as
investors sought the greenback against just about every other
major currency.
* The dollar's recent leg up comes after the Bank of Japan
expanded its stimulus program, weakening the yen.
* Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly accelerated in October and automobile sales were
strong, easing concerns of a significant moderation in economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
* All these factors dulled the appeal of gold, often seen as
an alternative investment to riskier assets.
* Even with gold prices dropping to near 4-year lows, buyers
in the world's leading market China remain on the sidelines,
suggesting prices have further to fall.
* When gold prices are in a slump, Chinese buyers, eyeing a
bargain, traditionally move in and stop the rot. But that
doesn't seem to be happening this time around.
* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Shares, saw an outflow of over $1 billion of metal
last month as investors lightened holdings in anticipation of a
further price drop from current four-year lows.
* India's largest gold dealer Riddisiddhi Bullions Ltd had
its gold import license reinstated by court order on Monday
after it was briefly suspended on Friday, a company official
said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Tuesday with
disappointing Chinese data and a Wall Street slip dampening the
mood, although Japan bucked the trend and rose sharply on
follow-through momentum generated the Bank of Japan's surprise
monetary easing last week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep
1330 U.S. International trade Sep
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov
PRICES AT 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1164.31 -0.57 -0.05
Spot silver 16.09 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1219.74 -13.76 -1.12
Spot palladium 795.98 -3.02 -0.38
Comex gold 1164.1 -5.7 -0.49
Comex silver 16.085 -0.116 -0.72
Euro 1.2499
DXY 87.246
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)