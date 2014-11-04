SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Gold continued to suffer near a four-year low on Tuesday as the strength in the dollar and the U.S. economy dented the metal's appeal, while a lack of robust physical buying also added pressure. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady $1,164.31 an ounce by 0036 GMT, holding near a 2010 low of $1,161.25 reached on Friday. * Silver recovered slightly from a four-year low of $15.72 hit on Monday though it continued to stay under pressure. * The dollar hovered at four-year highs early on Tuesday as investors sought the greenback against just about every other major currency. * The dollar's recent leg up comes after the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus program, weakening the yen. * Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in October and automobile sales were strong, easing concerns of a significant moderation in economic growth in the fourth quarter. * All these factors dulled the appeal of gold, often seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets. * Even with gold prices dropping to near 4-year lows, buyers in the world's leading market China remain on the sidelines, suggesting prices have further to fall. * When gold prices are in a slump, Chinese buyers, eyeing a bargain, traditionally move in and stop the rot. But that doesn't seem to be happening this time around. * The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, saw an outflow of over $1 billion of metal last month as investors lightened holdings in anticipation of a further price drop from current four-year lows. * India's largest gold dealer Riddisiddhi Bullions Ltd had its gold import license reinstated by court order on Monday after it was briefly suspended on Friday, a company official said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Tuesday with disappointing Chinese data and a Wall Street slip dampening the mood, although Japan bucked the trend and rose sharply on follow-through momentum generated the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing last week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep 1330 U.S. International trade Sep 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Nov PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1164.31 -0.57 -0.05 Spot silver 16.09 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1219.74 -13.76 -1.12 Spot palladium 795.98 -3.02 -0.38 Comex gold 1164.1 -5.7 -0.49 Comex silver 16.085 -0.116 -0.72 Euro 1.2499 DXY 87.246 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)