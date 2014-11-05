SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Wednesday, but struggled to push away from a four-year
low due to the strong dollar and outflows from the top gold
exchange-traded fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,167.39 an ounce by 0042
GMT, after snapping a four-day decline on Tuesday with a
0.3-percent rise. The metal on Friday fell to its lowest since
2010 at $1,161.25.
* The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as
investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally
that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and
euro.
* The dollar has been an investor favourite recently,
hitting a four-year high against a basket of major currencies
earlier this week.
* A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies. It also dulls gold's appeal as a hedge.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.32 percent to
738.82 tonnes on Tuesday - its lowest since September 2008.
* The fund tends to influence investor sentiment due to the
size of its holdings.
* A sharp break in gold prices to their lowest levels in
more than four years has unleashed a surge in demand for coins,
with buyers in Germany queuing out the door and some U.S.
investors returning to the market for the first time in years.
* But demand in top buyer China has been subdued, with
consumers not showing too much enthusiasm for the price drop in
expectation that the metal will fall further.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Wednesday
after a plunge in oil prices dragged down U.S. shares, while the
dollar took a breather after this week's rally.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Oct
0850 France Markit services PMI Oct
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1167.39 -0.51 -0.04
Spot silver 15.96 -0.03 -0.19
Spot platinum 1216.8 0.6 0.05
Spot palladium 780.47 -2.53 -0.32
Comex gold 1167.1 -0.6 -0.05
Comex silver 15.975 0.022 0.14
Euro 1.2548
DXY 87.039
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)