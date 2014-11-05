* Gold falls for 5th session in six
* SPDR holdings at 6-year low
* Chinese prices swing to discount again
(Adds dollar move, trader comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Gold slid for a fifth session
in six on Wednesday, tumbling to a four-year low below $1,150 an
ounce as a strong dollar kept investors away from the safe-haven
asset and physical demand failed to provide underlying support.
Silver tracked gold lower, hitting its lowest since early
2010, while platinum and palladium also fell.
The dollar rose to a seven-year high against the Japanese
yen after a victory by Republicans in the United States'
mid-term elections raised hopes for an end to political gridlock
in Washington, boosting sentiment for riskier assets.
Underscoring the lack of interest in bullion, holdings in
SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange traded fund,
slumped to a fresh six-year low.
Physical buying of jewellery, coins and bars - which usually
picks up at lower prices - has not emerged robustly enough to
put a floor under prices.
"There is very little on the horizon that is bullish.
Despite the trillions of dollars of stimulus over the past
several years, most central bankers are worried about deflation,
not inflation," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"In addition, the roaring U.S. equity markets continue to
siphon off assets away from alternative investments, including
gold," he said.
The yellow metal is often seen as a hedge against inflation
and financial uncertainties.
Spot gold tumbled to $1,146.06 an ounce, its lowest
since April 2010, before recovering modestly to trade down 1.6
percent at $1,149.85 by 0738 GMT.
Silver fell more than 3 percent to $15.44, its lowest
since February 2010.
Selling intensified after gold broke through $1,161 - the
previous four-year low hit on Friday, and then $1,155, said a
Hong Kong-based precious metals trader.
The metals could see further downside, especially around the
release of U.S. jobs report on Friday, the trader said. A strong
report could boost economic optimism and the dollar.
The dollar has been an investor favourite recently,
hitting a four-year high against a basket of major currencies
earlier this week.
A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, and dulls its appeal as a hedge.
The lack of investor appetite for gold was evident in
outflows from the SPDR gold fund. Its holdings fell 0.32 percent
to 738.82 tonnes on Tuesday - its lowest since September 2008.
The fund tends to influence investor sentiment due to the size
of its holdings.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
A sharp break in gold prices to their lowest levels in more
than four years has prompted a pick-up in demand for coins in
Europe and the United States.
But demand in top buyer China - seen as a key pillar of
support for gold - has been disappointing. Strong Chinese buying
is usually seen preventing more losses in gold.
Chinese consumers have not shown much enthusiasm for gold on
expectation that it will fall further.
On Wednesday, local prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
dipped to a discount of about 50 cents an ounce to the global
benchmark, indicating weak buying interest.
Chinese prices had been at a discount on Monday but had
gained to a small premium of up to $1 on Tuesday.
PRICES AT 0738 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1149.85 -18.05 -1.55
Spot silver 15.51 -0.48 -3
Spot platinum 1211.4 -4.8 -0.39
Spot palladium 771.47 -11.53 -1.47
Comex gold 1149.5 -18.2 -1.56
Comex silver 15.52 -0.433 -2.71
Euro 1.2525
DXY 87.259
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford, Tom
Hogue, Biju Dwarakanath and Subhranshu Sahu)