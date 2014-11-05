* Dollar index hits 4-1/2 year highs

* SPDR fund holdings at 6-year low

* U.S. Mint sold out of American Eagle silver coins (Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, double byline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 5 Gold sank about 2 percent on Wednesday to its lowest since mid-2010, potentially opening the way for a fall to $1,000 as a surging U.S. dollar weakened the investment case for non-yielding bullion.

Silver's fall as much as 5 percent to its weakest since February 2010 at just above $15 an ounce.

"This year everybody got used to the idea that gold is not as exciting an investment as it used to be, provided that we continue to see benign inflation, economic growth, a stronger dollar," Credit Suisse analyst Karim Cherif said.

Spot gold skidded to its lowest since April 2010 at $1,137.40 an ounce and was trading down 1.8 percent at $1,146.50 by 2:48 p.m. EST (1948 GMT).

Technical analysts said a test of the $1,000 level could be on the cards following a break of support at $1,150 an ounce, a key retracement level.

U.S. COMEX gold futures settled down $22 an ounce at $1,145.70. Trading volume was about 270,000 lots, nearly doubling its 30-day average, and set to the highest turnover since Friday, preliminary Reuters data shows.

The metal has lost around $100 an ounce over the past week, rekindling memories of a stunning two-day drop last year that started a huge wave of divestment and a surprise double-digit annual price dive after 12 years of gains.

Silver was down 3.6 percent at $15.43 in late afternoon business, paring losses after hitting $15.13, its lowest since mid-2010.

The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday it has temporarily sold out of its American Eagle silver bullion coins following "tremendous" demand in the past several weeks.

U.S. and Asian retailers and distributors said they were struggling to get supplies of items such as Canadian Maple Leaf silver coins.

Analysts said investors were rushing for downside protection through gold options. Comex data on Tuesday showed open interest in $1,075 December put options had surged more than 3,500 lots over the past few sessions.

The dollar rose on Wednesday, extending multi-year highs after Republicans in mid-term elections won control over both chambers of the U.S. Congress for the first time since 2006, lifting investor expectations for more pro-business policies.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, and dulls its appeal as a hedge.

Underscoring bearish investor sentiment towards bullion, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange traded fund, slumped to a six-year low of 738.82 tonnes.

Among the other precious metals, platinum fell 0.6 percent to $1,208.95 an ounce, close to its lowest since 2009, while palladium fell 3.5 percent to $756 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Keiron Henderson and Marguerita Choy)