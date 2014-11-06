SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Gold languished near its lowest
level since April 2010 on Thursday as investors dumped the
safe-haven metal amid strength in the dollar and equities, with
markets now fearing $1,000 an ounce as the next target level.
Silver, under pressure from the dollar and sliding gold, was
trading close to its lowest since February 2010 after losing 4
percent in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,143.20 an ounce by 0048
GMT. It tumbled over 2 percent to $1,137.40 on Wednesday,
following a sharp sell-off after breaking through key levels at
$1,160 and $1,150.
* The sell-off in gold began last Friday, when the metal
broke through $1,180 - the lowest level gold had fallen to
during last year's 28 percent plunge.
* Since then, the strength in the dollar and breaks below
key technical levels have built the case against gold.
* Technical analysts have said a test of the $1,000 level
could be on the cards following a break of support at $1,150 an
ounce, a key retracement level.
* Traders are keenly awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report on Friday, which they think could turn out to be another
key trigger for gold. A strong report could boost the dollar and
dull bullion's safe-haven appeal.
* The yellow metal also took down other precious metals
along with it. Silver slid to 4-1/2 year lows of $15.13
an ounce on Wednesday, while platinum and palladium fell to
October lows.
* The dollar rose to a four year high against a basket of
major currencies on Wednesday, after Republicans won control
over both chambers of the U.S. Congress for the first time since
2006, lifting investor expectations for more pro-business
policies.
* Weakness in the euro as investors awaited the European
Central Bank's policy meeting, and last week's surprise move by
the Bank of Japan to expand its stimulus measures have also
provided a boost to the greenback.
* Elsewhere, Russia's Central Bank First Deputy Governor
Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday that the bank could use gold
from its reserves to pay for imports if the need arises.
* A tumble in silver prices to four-year lows has triggered
a global scramble by consumers to purchase silver coins and bars
as the metal has reached its cheapest level relative to gold in
more than five years.
* The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday it has temporarily sold
out of its American Eagle silver bullion coins following
"tremendous" demand in the past several weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dangled just above a two-year trough on Thursday
with investors waiting to see how European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi deals with dissent in the ranks, while the U.S.
dollar surged in anticipation of a strong payrolls report.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep
1245 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy
meeting
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Labor costs Q3
PRICES AT 0048 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1143.2 2.24 0.2
Spot silver 15.36 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 1202.55 -1.2 -0.1
Spot palladium 757.25 2.95 0.39
Comex gold 1142.8 -2.9 -0.25
Comex silver 15.35 -0.089 -0.58
Euro 1.2479
DXY 87.456
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)