* U.S. gold futures tumble 1 pct but recover
* SPDR fund sees more outflows
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls Oct at 1330 GMT
(Adds price recovery, trader comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Gold recovered modestly from a
tumble to a 4-1/2 year low on Friday but looked set to post its
third straight weekly drop, as the U.S. dollar rallied on
economic optimism and expectations the Federal Reserve could
raise rates sooner rather than later.
After subdued trading early on, U.S. gold futures
slid 1 percent to $1,130.40 an ounce - their lowest since March
2010 - on high volumes. In the five minutes to 0500 GMT nearly
5,000 lots changed hands.
But at around 0635 GMT, prices popped about $10, again on
high volumes. U.S. gold futures were trading at $1,141.20 by
0801 GMT.
Spot gold fell nearly 1 percent to $1,131.85 - lowest
since April 2010 - before recovering modestly. The yellow metal
has fallen over 3 percent so far this week.
A precious metals trader in Hong Kong said the sharp drop in
gold was due to stop-loss orders below $1,138.
"The move back up could be because the dollar gave up some
gains then but that is just noise. I think we are going to see
declines in gold for a while," he said.
Spot silver also tumbled with gold to $15.03 - the
lowest mark reached since February 2010, before recovering. It
is headed for a fourth weekly decline in a row.
The sharp fluctuations in gold and silver come just hours
ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that
could provide more evidence of a strengthening economy, a factor
that could hurt safe-haven bullion.
"A strong report has the potential to thrust gold back on
the defensive," said HSBC analyst James Steel. "To some degree a
gold-bearish view may already be factored into prices and so a
weaker-than-expected report could trigger a modest rally."
Proof of a strong economic recovery could prompt the Fed to
increase interest rates soon - a move that could hurt bullion, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
Gold has been selling off sharply since last Friday when the
metal broke through $1,180 - the lowest level reached during a
28-percent plunge last year.
Since then, the strength in the dollar and breaks below more
key technical levels have continued to drag on gold.
The dollar jumped to a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies on Friday before giving up some gains, though
it remained on track to post its third straight weekly gain.
Other than dollar strength, analysts were concerned about
the lack of robust demand in China. The top consumer of the
metal typically buys a lot of jewellery, bars and coins whenever
prices fall, providing a floor to down markets, but that hasn't
happened this time around. This year's weak buying from China
could add to pressure on gold prices.
Chinese prices were trading at a premium of $1-$2 an ounce
to the global benchmark on Friday. During last year's price
plunge, Chinese premiums for gold climbed to around $50 an ounce
at one point.
In a reflection of market sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.41 percent to 732.83 tonnes on Thursday - a new
six-year low.
PRICES AT 0801 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1141.9 1 0.09
Spot silver 15.34 -0.03 -0.2
Spot platinum 1193.5 6.2 0.52
Spot palladium 754 7 0.94
Comex gold 1141.2 -1.4 -0.12
Comex silver 15.33 -0.083 -0.54
Euro 1.2387
DXY 88.05
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
