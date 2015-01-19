SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Gold held close to a four-month high on Monday as uncertainty in global markets pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal, with the focus this week on the European Central Bank's policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was firm at $1,278.21 an ounce by 0046 GMT, near a four-month high of $1,281.50 reached on Friday. * The metal gained nearly 5 percent last week after Switzerland unexpectedly abandoned a cap on the franc. * Dealers assumed that the Swiss National Bank had moved with the knowledge that the European Central Bank would take the plunge into full scale quantitative easing at its policy meeting on Jan. 22. * The euro flirted with 11-year lows early on Monday as investors braced for the ECB to take its boldest steps yet to combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy. * Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid approach - buying debt and sharing some of the risk across the euro zone while national central banks make separate purchases of their own. * Volatility before the ECB meeting could see gold add to gains this week, but moves could be in a tight range on Monday with the U.S. markets shut for a holiday. * In a sign of increasing investor confidence in the metal, speculators raised their net long position in gold for the third straight week ending Jan. 13, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * Also, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.92 percent to 730.89 tonnes on Friday. * That is the fund's biggest daily percentage jump since May 2010. Total holdings, however, were not very far from a six-year low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets were looking to edge higher on Monday, though anxious investors were wary of being disappointed yet again by economic news from China and policy stimulus in the euro zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Euro zone Current account Nov Euro zone Net investment flow Nov PRICES AT 0046 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1278.21 -1.6 -0.13 Spot silver 17.74 0 0 Spot platinum 1263.8 0.06 0 Spot palladium 753.7 2.5 0.33 Comex gold 1278.5 1.6 0.13 Comex silver 17.79 0.04 0.23 Euro 1.1554 DXY 92.708 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)