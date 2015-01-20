SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold held firm just below a four-month high on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids on market volatility stoked by uncertainty over Europe's economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,275.46 an ounce at 0036 GMT, not far from a September peak of $1,281.50 reached on Friday. The metal eased 0.2 percent on Monday, after gaining nearly 5 percent last week. * A broad market rout after Switzerland unexpectedly abandoned a cap on the franc last week triggered demand for gold, seen as an alternative to risky assets. * Traders were also anxiously awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting this Thursday, which could see the unveiling of a bond-buying stimulus package. * The Sunday election in Greece, where the anti-bailout party Syriza maintains a lead in the polls, also added to nervousness in the market. * On Tuesday, China is likely to post its weakest growth since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter as its property market cooled, reinforcing expectations the government will have to roll out more stimulus measures to avoid a sharper slowdown. * The uncertainties have seen investors piling on to gold. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, climbed 13.7 tonnes to 730.89 tonnes on Friday, its biggest one-day inflow in nearly 3-1/2 years. * The Bundesbank said on Monday it repatriated 120 tonnes of gold to Frankfurt from storage locations abroad last year, as part of a plan to store half of Germany's gold reserves in its own vaults from 2020. * Striking South African miners at Northam Platinum were holding a meeting on Monday after the latest round of talks between labour and the company to decide whether to continue with a near week-long wildcat stoppage, a union spokesman said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were on edge on Tuesday ahead of the Chinese data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q4 0200 China Industrial output Dec 0200 China Retail sales Dec 0200 China Urban investment Dec 0700 Germany Producer prices Dec 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Jan PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1275.46 -1.24 -0.1 Spot silver 17.65 0 0 Spot platinum 1260.4 2.6 0.21 Spot palladium 762.6 8.7 1.15 Comex gold 1276.1 -0.8 -0.06 Comex silver 17.71 -0.04 -0.23 Euro 1.1592 DXY 92.679 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)