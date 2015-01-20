* Uncertainties about euro zone QE support gold
* ECB expected to unveil easing program on Thursday
* China reports economy did not slow as much as feared
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Gold rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday to a five-month high as uncertainty over the
extent of a stimulus program the European Central Bank is
expected to unveil on Thursday drove investors into assets seen
as lower risk.
Buying accelerated on a break of the previous day's high,
dealers said, as stops were triggered, ultimately lifting the
metal to a session high of $1,296.85 an ounce.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,292.54 at 2:58
p.m. EST (1958 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for February
delivery settled up 1.4 percent an ounce at $1,296.20.
"To come within sight of a milestone two or three times and
then to make no effort to print it on the close suggests a
little fatigue and also some vulnerability," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
Jittery financial markets focused on Thursday's ECB meeting,
at which the bank is widely expected to unveil a quantitative
easing program, and a Greek election on Sunday, which polls
suggest anti-bailout party Syriza will win.
"Nervousness ahead of the Greek election and the ECB's next
meeting suggests that any investors who are long gold are likely
to hold onto those positions, at least until there is a little
more clarity on the likely fate of the euro," Mitsui Precious
Metals analyst David Jollie said.
Gold posted its biggest weekly gains last week since
mid-August as risk aversion was stoked by the Swiss National
Bank's decision to scrap the franc's peg against the euro.
That led to a rise in investment in gold exchange-traded
products (ETPs), which issue securities backed by physical
metal. The world's largest gold exchange-traded fund saw its
biggest one-week inflow in 2-1/2 years last week.
"Gold is maintaining its premium over platinum, which also
indicates that some safe-haven plays are being initiated," Saxo
Bank's head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.
"The current focus has moved from deflation and the rising
dollar to market risk and negative interest rates."
In a glint of brightness, China reported its economy had not
slowed as much as many had feared, helping to lift stock markets
in Europe and buoy the dollar.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.5
percent at $17.91 an ounce, platinum was up 1.6 percent
at $1,278.24 an ounce and palladium was up 2.5 percent at
$772.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
