* Thursday ECB meeting expected to set stimulus measures
* Dollar index weakens against euro
* SPDR gold fund sees strong inflows
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 21 Gold pared gains on
Wednesday, after climbing above $1,300 an ounce for the first
time since August, as profit-taking entered the market following
reports of a proposed bond-buying program for the European
Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB's executive board has proposed a program that would
enable the bank to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds
per month starting in March, a euro zone source said.
Financial markets have been nervous about the ECB policy
meeting on Thursday, when the bank is widely expected to unveil
a quantitative easing (QE) program.
Spot gold hit its highest level since Aug. 15 at
$1,305 an ounce in early trade and was up 0.1 percent at
$1,294.61 at 2:41 p.m. EST (1941 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February settled
down 0.04 percent at $1,293.70 an ounce.
"Tomorrow is the second biggest soiree of the season,
outside of a Fed hike meeting, and the gold market has decided
to take some profit after a good long look up Draghi's dress and
apparently unimpressed by the trillion euro knickers," said Tai
Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
Mario Draghi is the ECB president.
The dollar slipped to a nearly one-week low against the euro
following the reports on the ECB. A softer greenback makes
dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Gold rose above $1,300 an ounce earlier on increased
investor interest due to a softer dollar, as well as worries
about the global economy and prospects of ECB stimulus measures.
Traders said holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, had jumped 1.55
percent to the highest since Oct. 29 at 742.24 tonnes.
"We have seen this month the largest SPDR inflows since
August 2012 when the Fed was revving up to do QE3, so ECB QE is
having a similar impact," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
Worries over the health of the global economy have added to
gold's appeal. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut
its forecast for global growth in 2015.
Among other precious metals, spot silver jumped 1.6
percent to its highest since Sept. 19 at $18.48 an ounce and
later pared gains and was up 1.5 percent at $18.20. Palladium
turned down 0.8 percent to $765.50 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,269.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Holmes, David Evans and Tom Brown)