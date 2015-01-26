* Greek anti-austerity party wins snap election
* Equities, euro recover losses after Greek vote
* CME's Hong Kong contract begins trading
(Updates prices, adds comment, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 26 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Monday as traders cashed in gains that took the metal
to five-month highs last week, with the wider markets shrugging
off news that an anti-austerity party had won elections in
Greece.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, whose Syriza party
swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, was set to become
prime minister of the first euro zone government openly opposed
to the bailout conditions imposed by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund during the economic crisis.
Greek stocks fell on the news but the broader European share
market was firmer, focusing on the positive impact of the
European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying plan unveiled last
week.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,280.80 an ounce by
2:47 p.m. EST (1947 GMT), off an earlier low of $1,275.75. U.S.
gold futures for February delivery settled down $13.20,
or 1 percent, at $1,279.40.
Gold's rise to its highest price since mid-August last week
left it overstretched, analysts said, and the price eased as the
uncertainty surrounding the Greek election cleared.
"With the event risk out of the way, now that everyone knows
what's going on in Greece, sentiment has calmed somewhat," ABN
Amro analyst Georgette Boele said. "The recovery in sentiment is
hurting gold prices somewhat."
The euro and European shares and bonds shook off worries on
Monday over Greek election winner Syriza's pledge to take on
international lenders, a strong sign of confidence in the ECB's
new money-printing program.
The single currency rebounded after hitting an 11-year low
against the dollar in earlier trade after the election results.
"We are now seeing profit-taking in the wake of the expected
victory of the radical left-wing Syriza party in the Greek
parliamentary elections," said Commerzbank in a note.
Now that the ECB's bond purchases and the new Greek
government, which had buoyed gold prices, have been announced,
investors have followed "the old adage of 'buy the rumor, sell
the fact,'" Commerzbank said.
CME Group's Asian gold contract began trading in
Hong Kong on Monday. The 1 kg physically settled contract
was trading at a premium of $2-$3 an ounce over the
global benchmark.
The launch of the CME contract within six months of new
contracts in Singapore and China underscores a desire in top
consuming region Asia to have price benchmarks that reflect
regional market dynamics, although liquidity has been a problem.
Meanwhile silver was down 1.9 percent at $17.90 an
ounce, while platinum was down 1.1 percent at $1,247.99
an ounce and palladium was down 0.6 percent at $775.72 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich and Marguerita Choy)