SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold fell for a third session
in a row on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, as
well as profit-taking after recent sharp gains to a five-month
high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,274.43 an ounce
by 0044 GMT. The metal fell 1.6 percent in the previous two
sessions, after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on
Thursday.
* Bullion has gained 9 percent this month, after two annual
declines, sparking some profit taking by traders.
* Global stock indexes edged up on Monday on confidence in
the European Central Bank's money-printing program announced
last week.
* Bullion had gained initially on Monday as Greek leftist
leader Alexis Tsipras was set to become prime minister of the
first euro zone government openly opposed to bailout conditions
imposed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund
during the economic crisis.
* Safe-haven bids helped gold on concerns that Greece could
exit the euro zone but global equities strengthened, relieved
that European markets had weathered Greece's election outcome
without much disruption.
* News on central bank gold purchases and inflows into the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund failed to lend
support to the metal on Tuesday.
* Russia raised its gold reserves for a ninth straight month
in December as the country continued to add to the fifth-biggest
gold holdings in the world, data from the International Monetary
Fund showed on Tuesday. Netherlands and Kazakhstan also added to
reserves.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, said its holdings
rose 0.24 percent to 743.44 tonnes on Monday.
* Investors were now eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday for clues about the
U.S. central bank's monetary policy.
MARKET NEWS
* The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on
Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors
decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Dec
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Nov
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Jan
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Jan
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
PRICES AT 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1274.43 -6.43 -0.5
Spot silver 17.72 -0.15 -0.84
Spot platinum 1245.99 -1.51 -0.12
Spot palladium 774.5 -5.5 -0.71
Comex gold 1274.6 -4.8 -0.38
Comex silver 17.765 -0.218 -1.21
Euro 1.1237
DXY 94.985
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
