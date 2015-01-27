(Corrects lead paragraph to show price came off five month high
not five year high)
* Gold dips as equities, dollar edge higher
* Russia, Netherlands increase gold reserves
* Fed's two-day policy meet to begin Tuesday
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold fell for a third straight
session on Tuesday, with profit taking driving it further off
five month highs as its safe haven appeal diminished with equity
markets strengthening and the U.S. dollar at an 11-year peak
against a basket of major currencies.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,278.41 an ounce by
0344 GMT. The metal fell 1.6 percent in the previous two
sessions, after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on
Thursday.
Edward Meir, an analyst with INTL FCStone, said bullion was
in danger of losing the "tailwind" evident earlier this month.
Sharp declines in oil prices and jitters in global equity
markets had helped gold gain about 9 percent so far in January.
Bullion had also risen as investors sought safe havens due
to the European Central Bank embarking on a quantitative easing
campaign, printing money, and fears that the new Greek
government's opposition to bail out terms forced on Greece
during the economic crisis could lead to more uncertainty in the
euro zone.
But investors began unwinding long positions and stop-loss
sell orders were triggered once they saw European equity markets
were weathering the Greek election result without much
disruption.
News on central bank gold purchases and inflows into the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund failed to lend
support to the metal on Tuesday.
Russia raised its gold reserves for a ninth straight month
in December as the country continued to add to the fifth-biggest
gold holdings in the world, data from the International Monetary
Fund showed on Tuesday. Netherlands and Kazakhstan also added to
reserves.
SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, said its holdings
rose 0.24 percent to 743.44 tonnes on Monday.
Investors were now eyeing the Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday for clues about U.S.
monetary policy and the timing of any rate increase.
