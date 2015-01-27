* Equities, dollar lower
* Russia increases gold reserves
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 27 Gold rose 1 percent on
Tuesday after two sessions of losses, as the dollar and shares
eased ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that may
push back expectations for when U.S. interest rates will start
to rise.
The Fed started its first two-day policy meeting of the year
on Tuesday and investors expect it to acknowledge the uncertain
global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient on
tightening.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,293.06 an ounce by
2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). The metal had fallen 1.6 percent in
the previous two sessions on strong equities and uncertainties
over the Greek election. Gold hit a five-month high of $1,306.20
on Thursday.
U.S. gold futures for delivery in February settled
up 1 percent at $1,291.70 an ounce as February options expired
with heavy open interest around $1,275, $1,280 and $1,300,
traders said.
"February options expiry today is helping gold, also of
course the weak dollar, weak politics in (European) areas," said
George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital markets
in New York.
This, as well as the Fed meeting, brought safe-haven buyers
back to the gold market, Gero said.
The dollar fell up to 1 percent against a basket of leading
currencies, while global stock indexes fell following
disappointing U.S. corporate earnings results and an unexpected
decline in U.S. durable goods orders.
"The FOMC (Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee)meeting could give a bit of a boost if the Fed
acknowledges the global ... headwinds and that inflation is not
a problem," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The Fed's timetable remains for an increase in rates by
mid-year, a move that could further boost the dollar and hurt
bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.
Gold will face a third year of losses, averaging $1,234 an
ounce this year, as the United States prepares for its first
interest rate rise in nearly a decade, a Reuters poll of traders
and analysts showed.
In the physical markets, buying has slowed due to higher
prices. In Singapore, premiums have fallen to between 70 cents
and $1 an ounce, from $1.20 earlier this month, while they were
at 50 to 70 cents an ounce in Hong Kong, down from $1 two weeks
ago.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.9
percent at $18.03 an ounce. Palladium was up 0.1 percent
at $781 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.9 percent to
$1,259.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)