SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Gold clung to overnight gains to trade just above $1,290 an ounce on Wednesday, with focus turning to whether a weaker global economy may curb the Federal Reserve's enthusiasm to raise interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.30 an ounce by 0041 GMT after rising nearly 1 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. gold for February delivery was also steady at $1,292.80 an ounce. * The Federal Open Market Committee releases a statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day. Analysts say some disappointing corporate earnings and an unexpected drop in U.S. durable goods orders in December could push back expectations for a rate hike largely seen happening by mid-year. * U.S. business investment spending fell for a fourth straight month in December, a sign that slowing global growth may be weighing on the economy. * China's gold imports from Hong Kong fell nearly a third in 2014 as the top consumer's appetite waned after record purchases in the previous year. * Gold faces a third year of losses in 2015 as the United States prepares for its first interest rate rise in nearly a decade, but the market should also find a floor, clearing the way for a recovery next year, a Reuters poll showed. Any hike in rates could lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar. * The survey of 38 analysts and traders forecast that spot gold, which ended 2014 little changed after snapping a 12-year bull run the previous year, will average $1,234 an ounce this year, down around 3 percent. * Palladium is poised to outperform again in 2015, with prices seen rising 6 percent even as the wider precious metals complex struggles, a separate Reuters survey showed. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a basket of currencies on speculation that the Fed's policy announcement could show a more dovish bias. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street into the red. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb 0700 Germany Import prices Dec 0745 France Consumer confidence Jan 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting Precious metals prices 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1293.30 1.22 +0.09 9.27 Spot Silver 18.06 0.04 +0.22 15.33 Spot Platinum 1262.25 3.50 +0.28 5.20 Spot Palladium 775.47 -2.53 -0.33 -2.17 COMEX GOLD FEB5 1292.80 1.10 +0.09 9.18 COMEX SILVER MAR5 18.08 0.00 -0.02 15.90 Euro/Dollar 1.1364 Dollar/Yen 117.81 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)