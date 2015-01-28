* Dollar extends gains after Fed statement
* China's gold imports from Hong Kong fell in 2014
(Updates prices, adds comment, Fed statement)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 28 Gold extended losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will remain
"patient" with regard to any interest rate increase decisions.
After its first policy-setting meeting of the year, the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said the U.S. economy is on
track despite turmoil in other markets around the world. The
statement no longer contains the closely watched "considerable
time" phrase in connection to interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,284.11 an ounce
by 2:57 p.m. EST (1957 GMT), trading in a $13 range. It hit a
five-month high of $1,306.20 last week, before retreating on
stronger risk appetite after the European Central Bank announced
liquidity measures.
U.S. gold futures settled down $5.80 at $1,285.90 an
ounce.
"The removal of 'considerable time' was balanced by the
acknowledgement of the international situation and reiteration
of patience," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious
metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"The market, however, remains concerned that perhaps the Fed
does want to normalize rates as risky assets have slipped lower
and USD is steady. Short-term money is long gold and silver
which may be why both are struggling."
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to its session high after
the statement.
On Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed gold prices are forecast
to fall for a third year in a row in 2015, with the United
States readying for its first rate hike in nearly a decade.
In the near term, gold is unlikely to fall below $1,250
because of buying interest from the Chinese ahead of the Lunar
New Year next month, said Howie Lee, an investment analyst at
Phillip Futures.
Gold imports from Hong Kong by top consumer China fell by
nearly a third in 2014, although purchases were still the second
highest on record at just over 813 tonnes.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 0.3
percent at $17.97 an ounce. Palladium gained 2 percent at
$793.50 an ounce while platinum was down 0.4 percent at
$1,253.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by Jason Neely, John Stonestreet and Diane Craft)