* Fed says U.S. economy expanding at "solid pace"
* Dollar not far off 11-year peak vs basket of currencies
* Coming up: U.S. pending home sales at 1500 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Gold dropped for the fourth
session in five on Thursday after the Federal Reserve painted a
bullish picture of the U.S. economy, signalling it was on course
to lift interest rates this year.
The prospect of a hike in U.S. rates makes
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold less attractive,
helping pull bullion further away from a five-month peak reached
last week.
"People are already adjusted to the new policy stance and
there's no further reason to push up gold to a much higher
level," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Financial Group.
In Wednesday's policy statement, the Fed said the U.S.
economy was expanding "at a solid pace" with strong job gains,
leaving the central bank on track to raise rates this year. But
it repeated it would be "patient" in deciding when to increase
benchmark borrowing costs from zero.
Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,282.11 an ounce
at 0657 GMT, adding to a 0.6-percent loss in the previous
session. Gold hit a five-month high of $1,306.20 on Jan. 22.
U.S. gold for February delivery eased 0.3 percent to
$1,281.90 an ounce.
The dollar was firmer against a basket of currencies and not
far from an 11-year peak reached last week as dollar bulls
focused on the positive in the Fed's statement.
The Federal Open Market Committee said it would take
"financial and international developments" into account when
determining when to raise rates, referencing global markets for
the first time since January 2013. But analysts say that does
little to alter market expectations of a mid-year rate increase.
"Overall, there is little to signal a shift from expecting
the first hike to come in June," Mizuho Bank said in a note.
Gold is likely to "test levels below $1,200" again once the
first U.S. rate hike happens, Phillip Futures said in a note.
Investors will be watching U.S. gross domestic product data on
Friday for more clues on the strength of the economy.
Some economists say a drop in U.S. business investment
spending for the fourth straight month in December suggested a
risk that fourth-quarter economic growth could fall short of
forecasts that mostly hover around a 3.0 percent annual pace.
Precious metals prices 0657 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1282.11 -2.24 -0.17 8.33
Spot Silver 17.81 -0.14 -0.78 13.73
Spot Platinum 1252.00 -1.00 -0.08 4.34
Spot Palladium 794.20 2.20 +0.28 0.19
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1281.90 -4.00 -0.31 8.26
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.84 -0.25 -1.40 14.33
Euro/Dollar 1.1281
Dollar/Yen 117.69
