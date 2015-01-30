* Gold higher a day after 2 pct drop
* Set for biggest weekly fall since Nov
* Still on track for best month in 1-1/2 years
* Data shows U.S. growth cooled in Q4
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 30 Gold firmed on Friday as
investors weighed up the prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise
later this year, with data showing economic growth cooled in the
fourth quarter helping prices recover from the previous day's 2
percent plunge.
Gold is still on track to post its biggest weekly fall in
two months, however, on expectations that the Federal Reserve
will hike rates this year for the first time in nearly a decade.
The metal had hit a five-month high hit earlier this month
but concerns that its rally, above $1,300 an ounce, had gone too
far prompted some investors to cash in gains on Thursday,
knocking all the precious metals sharply lower.
Gold recovered some lost ground after the latest U.S. growth
report, but struggled to make significant new headway.
"(The data) was soft, but many of the underlying components
were strong, so it was not very bullish as far as gold is
concerned," INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,260.40 an ounce at
1457 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were up $4.70 an ounce at $1,260.60.
Appetite for physical gold in Asia overnight remained muted
despite lower prices.
Gold is up 6.5 percent so far this month helped by
uncertainty over European stability, after the Swiss National
Bank scrapped the franc's peg to the single currency and the
European Central Bank said it would pump billions into the
economy.
"We've seen these sentiment-driven recoveries in the gold
market a couple of times in the past two years, with the start
of last year being one example, when it got support from the
Ukraine crisis, before fading," Julius Baer analyst Carsten
Menke said. "We think this is very much comparable to what we
saw last year."
Recent weakness across precious metals is likely being
driven by long liquidation, UBS said in a note on Friday, as
participants look to square positions and book profits ahead of
month-end.
"In terms of positioning, gold is most at risk after net
longs jumped by as much 58 percent since the beginning of the
year," it said.
Silver was down 0.5 percent at $16.83 an ounce. Spot
platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,216.55 an ounce,
while spot palladium was down 0.5 percent at $768.72 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; editing by Jason
Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)