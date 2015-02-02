* Gold gained over 8 pct in Jan, best month in 3 years
* Weak China factory data follows slow US Q4 GDP
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI; 1500 GMT
(Updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Gold steadied near $1,280 an
ounce on Monday, after posting its biggest monthly gain in three
years, as a shaky outlook for the global economy preserved
bullion's safe-haven draw.
A pair of surveys showed China's factory sector struggled in
January, adding to worries over the global outlook after U.S.
gross domestic product marked a sharp slowdown in the fourth
quarter.
"Overall there's a sense that the global economy is not
doing well and that has boosted the safe-haven appeal of gold.
In the short term, we should see gold stay above $1,250," said
Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
Spot gold was dipped 0.3 percent to $1,279.50 an
ounce by 0659 GMT after rising 2 percent on Friday. It ended
January with a gain of 8.4 percent, its largest monthly increase
since January 2012.
But Lee said the metal's steep gains in the previous session
may have been "overdone".
"A single disappointing Q4 GDP data is unlikely to sway the
Fed's decision drastically," said Lee, who thinks that the U.S.
central bank is still well on track to raise interest rates by
June amid signs of a generally strengthening economy.
U.S. gold for April delivery was little changed at
$1,280.10 an ounce.
U.S. economic growth slowed to a 2.6 percent annual pace
from a 5 percent rate in the third quarter as weak business
spending and a wider trade deficit offset the fastest pace of
consumer spending since 2006.
China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank for the first
time in nearly 2-1/2 years in January and firms see more gloom
ahead, official data showed on Sunday. A separate private survey
released on Monday showed Chinese manufacturing activity
contracted for a second straight month in January.
"With the Chinese economy facing headwinds from weaker
European demand and disinflation, we see rising pressure for
more stimulus measures, such as liquidity injections, interest
rate cuts or RRR (reserve requirement ratio) cuts," Mizuho Bank
said in a note.
Gold's firm tone was also backed by strong inflows into
exchange-traded funds.
Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 24.4 million ounces
as of Thursday, the highest since mid-October.
Precious metals prices 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1279.50 -3.30 -0.26 8.11
Spot Silver 17.12 -0.10 -0.58 9.32
Spot Platinum 1232.50 -2.75 -0.22 2.72
Spot Palladium 773.40 4.65 +0.60 -2.43
COMEX GOLD APR5 1280.10 0.90 +0.07 8.11
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.14 -0.07 -0.42 9.85
Euro/Dollar 1.1306
Dollar/Yen 117.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)